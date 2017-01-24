Wayne Farms Launches Brand Refresh For Crispy Fliers® Chicken Wings

CRISPY FLIERS® Bone-in Chicken Wings

CRISPY FLIERS® chicken wings brand is now equipped with a fresh new look and catchy tagline, “Savor the flavor. Crave the crispiness.” It will be packaged in a crisp white master case decorated with a brand new electric blue logo that is sure to attract attention in cash n’ carry and foodservice. Customers will find two labels affixed to the master case to easily identify the product in any environment.

An ingredient reformulation for the CRISPY FLIERS® lightly breaded mild boneless wings to produce a better breading adherence and a superior savory flavor, all while keeping its unique crunchiness the brand is known for. To round out the offerings, a spicy version of the breaded boneless wing is being introduced for those customers with a need for a traditional spicy chicken chunk. Both of these new products are fully cooked and fast and easy to execute back of house.

For more information regarding CRISPY FLIERS® chicken wings brand visit http://www.waynefarms.com.

About Wayne Farms LLC

Wayne Farms LLC is the sixth-largest vertically integrated poultry producer in the U.S. with annual sales exceeding $1.9 billion. A subsidiary of Continental Grain Company, Wayne Farms owns and operates 11 fresh and prepared foods facilities throughout the Southeast, produces more than 2.6 billion pounds of poultry products each year, and employs more than 8,900 individuals. Producing products under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; DUTCH QUALITY HOUSE® chicken and CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken, Wayne Farms has a well-known history of delivering exceptional poultry products to some of the largest industrial, institutional, and foodservice companies across America.

###