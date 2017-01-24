A celebration of love, gastronomic innovation and excitement, gents looking to take the plunge can propose to their lady sky high during Dinner in the Sky this February at Casa Velas in Puerto Vallarta. A grand romantic gesture, Proposal in the Sky includes a ring presentation during dessert, bottle of champagne, bouquet of flowers and a photo to commemorate the experience. The experience, which elevates 22 guests 150 feet in the air for a 3-course gourmet dinner complemented by astonishing views of the Banderas Bay and Sierra Madre Mountains, can also be booked exclusively for the couple. Drone video footage to capture the sky proposal is also available.

Proposal in the Sky starts at $229 in February, not inclusive of the dinner tickets. Dinner in the Sky costs $50 USD a seat when staying at Casa Velas or the nearby AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and $80 USD when staying at Velas Vallarta. An exciting happening in the Puerto Vallarta area, outside guests can enjoy the dinner for $242 on site or $170 in advance. The exclusive Proposal in the Sky for 2 can be booked for $2,800 and includes the cost of the dinner. For more information please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit http://www.hotelcasavelas.com.

About Casa Velas:

Casa Velas is a luxury all-inclusive boutique hotel and ocean club for adults only, reminiscent of a Spanish hacienda, and nestled on the greens of Marina Vallarta’s 18-hole golf course. The hotel features a private ocean club and is just minutes from the beach. It has received the AAA Four Diamond Award for hospitality seven times and has been in the top two in TripAdvisor for Puerto Vallarta since 2010. Located just five minutes from Puerto Vallarta Airport and only 15 from the popular downtown area, art galleries and “El Malecon” (the boardwalk), the hotel features 80 spacious suites, some with private pools and Jacuzzis. Spa Casa Velas encompasses treatment rooms for singles and couples, a hydrotherapy area, a garden-view fitness center equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, and a beauty salon. A novel service is a handbag bar where guests can enjoy use of a “loaner” designer handbag at no extra charge. Emiliano, the AAA Four Diamond rated a la carte fine dining restaurant, is in the hands of one of the area’s leading chefs serving Mexican and international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy dining privileges at the sister resort, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, with three gourmet specialty options. Casa Velas is operated by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts.

