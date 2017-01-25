New astaxanthin e-book from Dr. Michael Murray reveals the nutrient's powerful benefits Astaxanthin is the crowned king of antioxidants. It has unique benefits and actions in promoting health and protecting against cellular damage, especially in the brain and vascular system.

Today, natural health expert Michael Murray, N.D., launched his new e-book The Whole Body Benefits of Natural Astaxanthin. This new e-book includes information on natural astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. Dr. Murray is also working with NAXA to promote astaxanthin benefits worldwide.

“Astaxanthin is the crowned king of antioxidants,” said Dr. Murray. “It is given this title because of its unique benefits and actions in promoting health and protecting against cellular damage, especially in the brain and vascular system and I’m excited to help educate the public about its unique benefits.”

Natural astaxanthin is able to cross the blood-brain and blood-retinal barrier to protect both the brain and eyes and has hundreds of clinical and experimental studies showing astaxanthin benefits the following areas:



Joint & Tendon Health: Supporting healthy inflammation response is just the foundation of astaxanthin’s athlete-friendly benefits.

Skin Health: Reduces fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin elasticity, protects against sun damage, and prevents age spots and hyperpigmentation.

Eye Health: Protects against eye fatigue, helps improve visual acuity and depth perception, and increases blood flow to eye tissues.

Brain Health: Helps protect against aging and helps improve mental function.

Cardiovascular Health: Protects vascular lining, promotes improved blood flow, and protects LDL cholesterol from becoming oxidized (damaged).

“Dr. Murray is one of the most renowned natural products experts and is very passionate about natural astaxanthin,” said Scott Steinford, president, Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association. “We are fortunate to have an expert of his caliber helping educate the public on natural astaxanthin’s many health benefits.”

The Whole Body Benefits of Natural Astaxanthin e-book is available for free download at Astaxanthin.org.