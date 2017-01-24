We’re consistently seeking to provide our brand partners with new audiences, while driving incremental demand for publishing partners like Gameinformer.com.

Playwire Media, the largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced a new partnership with Gameinformer.com, the largest digital publication in the world and owned by GameStop Corp., a family of specialty retail brands that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Playwire Media has been selected to exclusively represent all advertising inventory for Gameinformer.com, the largest digital publication in the world and companion website to the fourth largest consumer publication in the U.S.

“The Game Informer brand compliments Playwire’s extensive line-up of game sites within their network,” said Rob Borm, Associate Publisher, Game Informer. “In balance, Playwire’s seasoned sales group, proprietary technologies and market reach opens unique opportunities for brands to engage with Game Informer’s loyal audience.”

This partnership follows last month’s news announcing Playwire Media as the exclusive provider for non-endemic media for GameStop TV, GameStop’s in-store video network that provides entertainment programming in the form of GameStop exclusives within the context of games while consumers wait in line to checkout, increasing dwell time and reducing perceived wait time.

“The growing partnership between Playwire and GameStop is a natural fit, further uniting the largest online ad representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts and the largest digital publication devoted to gaming,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO, Playwire Media. “We’re consistently seeking to provide our brand partners with new audiences, while driving incremental demand for publishing partners like Gameinformer.com.”

For more information, visit http://www.playwiremedia.com/.

About Playwire Media

Playwire Media is a full-service digital innovation partner that leverages online advertising and proprietary technologies to build publishing brands in the gaming and entertainment verticals. Ranked by comScore as the largest rep firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, their three publishing brands (GameZone Group, NowPlaying Entertainment, and Kids Club) provide a well-rounded digital entertainment offering for advertisers looking to target their audiences during their online leisure activities.

Playwire Media’s family of digital entertainment websites is one of the largest in the world, comprised of more than 70 industry-leading brands. The exclusive nature of the company’s relationship with their partners allows them to provide highly customized, site-specific, and channel-wide advertising solutions for publishers and marketers alike. The company’s community has over 250 million unique visitors monthly in all 195 countries. Playwire Media is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida and has business operations and satellite offices around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.playwiremedia.com and on Twitter @playwire.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, omnichannel video game, consumer electronics and wireless services retailer. GameStop operates more than 7,500 stores across 14 countries. The company's consumer product network also includes http://www.gamestop.com; http://www.Kongregate.com, a leading browser-based game site; Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication; and ThinkGeek, http://www.thinkgeek.com, the premier retailer for the global geek community featuring exclusive and unique video game and pop culture products. In addition, our Technology Brands segment includes Simply Mac and Spring Mobile stores. Simply Mac, http://www.simplymac.com, operates 72 stores, selling the full line of Apple products, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones and offering Apple certified warranty and repair services. Spring Mobile, http://www.springmobile.com, sells all of AT&T's products and services, including DIRECTV through its 1,424 AT&T branded stores and offers pre-paid wireless services, devices and related accessories through its 70 Cricket branded stores in select markets in the U.S.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company's corporate website. Follow GameStop on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/GameStop and find GameStop on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/GameStop.