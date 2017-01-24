Jelastic Enters Israel Cloud Market with Box

With Box we provide customers in Israel with faster time to market for their applications using scalable and easily manageable environments in local datacenter.

Jelastic Inc., PaaS and CaaS cloud platform that provides container orchestration with built-in DevOps tools announced a strategic partnership with Box, a leading domain registrar and service provider in Israel. The partnership will allow developers and IT companies to continually optimize the developing, managing, and administrating tasks, providing an access to the powerful polyglot platform.

“Our chief aim has always been to save developers and companies from routine and complex tasks while deploying, managing and running their projects. Now, with Box we provide customers in Israel with faster time to market for their applications using scalable and easily manageable environments in local datacenter,” commented Ruslan Synytsky, Chief Executive Officer at Jelastic.

Box, powered by Jelastic, supplies a comprehensive pack of features, among them are:



Automation of DevOps processes

Vertical and horizontal auto-scaling

Smart traffic distribution

Fast deployment of applications and Docker containers

Next generation infrastructure equipped with SSD storage

Multiple data center locations

Shlomi Kakon, CEO of Box.co.il, about the reasons why he chose Jelastic cloud platform for his company:

"When searching cloud solutions for my clients, I looked specifically for a platform that can allow my clients to manage their servers in a pleasant, convenient, fast, and cost-effective way while meeting the demands of the market. Jelastic technology grabbed my attention because of the option to offer my clients quick setup and full scalability to manage their servers in Israel while receiving real-time support from local experts in the local language (Hebrew). This provides our customers a full circle of support that is unparalleled in the industry. Bringing the highly respected Jelastic technology to Israel gives my customers a competitive advantage in cloud development and application not just to meet market demands, but to exceed them".

Box believes that Israeli startups and SMBs should not spend time and money on DevOps tasks but focus their efforts and budget on building a better product that will help their innovative vision. The partnership with Jelastic will help Box to become a leading Israeli cloud hosting provider. In addition to that, Box provides services like domain registration, search engine optimization, web hosting and many more. This lets them give the clients all the support and services required to succeed in the online world. Users can try the advanced cloud solution for free simply registering at box.co.il.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a cloud platform for hosting applications that can be deployed on bare metal hardware or any IaaS. Currently, it is running as public, private and hybrid cloud on top of more than 50 data centers worldwide. The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools, while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization. For more information, visit us at https://jelastic.com/

About Box

Box is an accredited domain registrar and provides infrastructure and web services since 1995. Headquartered in Tel-Aviv, Israel, its solutions include infrastructure, strategic planning, architecture design, implementation, and project management to the satisfaction of its customers. The company operates server systems in data centers in Israel and enables deployment in the Israeli market with ultimate focus on support and advice to customers and with experienced and reliable development team. Box, in cooperation with HPE and local data centers, established in Israel a Jelastic-based cloud. It is currently providing the most advanced cloud platform for developers in Israel. Further information: http://www.box.co.il