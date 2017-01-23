The FastTrack Curbside dock at Wilkinson Supply Company. FastTrack Curbside is just the first of several services we intend to launch this year to help our customers maximize their productivity and reduce the time they have to spend purchasing materials.

Local plumbing wholesaler and luxury kitchen and bath showroom company, Wilkinson Supply Company, launched a new curbside pickup service Monday morning.

According to Drew Wilkinson, a third-generation member of the company’s founding family and the company’s Operations Manager, this service, called FastTrack Curbside, is aimed at saving the company’s customers time. Asked for comment, Wilkinson said:

“Our plumbers and builders are most efficient and productive when they are at the job site. So, our goal is to keep them on the job as much as possible. FastTrack Curbside is just the first of several services we intend to launch this year to help our customers maximize their productivity and reduce the time they have to spend purchasing materials.”

FastTrack Curbside has several key components: (1) orders are ready for customers to pickup just ten minutes after called in; (2) orders are staged on an easy-to-access curbside dock in the FastTrack area of Wilkinson’s warehouse; (3) customers arrive, locate their labeled order on the dock, load it into their vehicles, and depart. Customers are not required to interface with anyone or spend time signing paperwork.

The service was initially conceived by the Wilkinson team in response to feedback from customers who also purchase materials from other retailers in the area. These customers were frustrated that other retailers often had wait times of over one hour, even for orders called in ahead of time. Wilkinson began by reducing the wait time for their standard pickup service, FastTrack, from 30 minutes to just 10 minutes. After receiving positive feedback from customers, Wilkinson started looking for ways to further reduce how much time customers had to spend waiting for their orders. This ultimately led to the launch of FastTrack Curbside this morning.

For more information, contact Ory Owen at oowen(at)wlksply(dot)co or 919-872-4364