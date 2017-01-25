Picture Worth Custom Framing, a top-rated Houston wall décor company, announced today that it expects to launch its highly anticipated augmented reality app, uncover: HOUSTON, February 3.

Through the uncover: HOUSTON app, visitors and residents of Houston can use their smartphones to scan signage, promotional materials, and objects to reveal new, interactive content.

“The app really provides a unique way for businesses to share their stories and connect with clients,” says Melissa Johnson, owner of Picture Worth Custom Framing.

She continues, “Marketers will love it because it offers them a way to get the most use from existing digital content and a non-traditional means to market and upsell services. Businesses can update content at anytime, unlike with printed materials. It gives businesses the power to increase the life span and reach of their marketing materials.”

The launch of the app will come just as Houston businesses gear up to host visitors and local residents for Super Bowl LI on February 5.

Picture Worth is offering area businesses the chance to seize on the new marketing opportunity though a limited number of sponsorships. By purchasing a sponsorship, businesses would have the opportunity to embed content in their business’ various promotional materials and signage for viewing within the uncover: HOUSTON app.

Interested businesses may select from three sponsorships:



Peek Package - $ 500

Includes: a 16” x 20” SmartArt canvas an interactive button link (1) and an online campaign endorsement

Reveal Package - $1,500

Includes: a 30” x 36” SmartArt canvas, a custom framed tablet device and priority in-app advertising, interactive button links (2+) and an online campaign endorsement

Uncover Package - $5,000

Includes: a 40” x 40” SmartArt canvas, interactive button links (2+), launch page advertising, a custom framed tablet device and priority in-app advertising, a customized corporate award shadowbox and an online campaign endorsement

Sponsorship quantities are limited and are expected to be filled quickly.

To view the uncover: HOUSTON promotional video, to sign up to be a sponsor or to learn more about the app, interested businesses can visit the sponsorship site: https://goo.gl/A7671r.

Interested businesses may also contact Picture Worth Custom Framing by phone at 281.PIC.0102 or by email at uncoverhtx(at)picworthcf(dot)com.

The tentative app availability is February 3, in the iTunes and Google Play Stores.

About Picture Worth Custom Framing

Picture Worth Custom Framing is a top-rated wall décor company headquartered in metropolitan Houston, Texas. In addition to creating some of the most unique designs in the custom framing industry, within the last two years, Picture Worth Custom Framing has introduced a revolutionary twist on artwork, helping client’s art come to life with their favorite photos and videos.

For more information about Picture Worth Custom Framing, please visit them online at https://picworthcf.com/uncover.