Surculus Advisors formed by Senior Level Executive Paul S. Mangano

Paul S. Mangano, a 34-year veteran of the industrial and high technology sectors today announced the formation of his own management consulting firm, Surculus Advisors, LLC. Sector firms he has held executive positions with include Northrop, Smiths Aerospace, L-3 Communications and Rheometric Scientific.

Most recently, Mangano served as a Division President for ten years for a Fortune 250 company in the industrial products sector where he led three businesses serving global defense, public safety, infrastructure security, and sporting markets.

“Surculus is the Latin word for “sprout”. The services that Surculus Advisors provides -- management consulting, senior organization support, and M&A transaction advisory services -- are aimed at developing and maturing those critical company and industry-specific success factors that impact transformational growth and execution for small to mid-size companies,” stated Mangano.

The company was founded on the belief that companies in today’s highly competitive, fast-paced, and rapidly changing markets need help in establishing a strong business foundation that will enable them to succeed. The keys to success include a strong leadership team, effective strategic planning, advanced customer management, efficient core business processes, innovative products and services, and a well-defined set of core values that serve to establish a culture of accountability.

At a division of L-3, Mangano was called upon to lead a new acquisition that was lacking leadership. Once at the helm, he grew the business six times while doubling firm wide margins. This degree of execution resulted from upgrading the leadership team, launching new products, entering international markets, scaling manufacturing throughput and implementing more mature systems and processes.

Surculus Advisors portfolio of services includes industry and competitive analysis, market and customer segmentation, business shaping and positioning, new venturing, M&A targeting, buy-side due diligence, organizational change management, risk management and compliance, and business process improvement.

“We believe that Surculus can be a trusted partner and advisor to any small to midsize business in industrial and high technology sectors (aerospace, defense, infrastructure security, analytical instruments) and many others wishing to grow and transform its business for success in today’s competitive marketplaces,” added Mangano.

Mangano earned an MBA in High Technology from Northeastern University and a BA in Economics from Harvard University. While at L-3 he completed the executive development program at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School.

For further information regarding Surculus Advisors and its founder, please visit http://www.surculusadvisors.com or http://www.paulsmangano.com.