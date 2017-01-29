A Game-Changer in How Women Shop Premium Athletic Wear

Learning that mothers are desperate for easy access to deals for luxury, stylish athletic wear, two friends who bonded over motherhood and love athleisure fashion—Wellness Entrepreneur Katya Hegg and Multimedia Director Carla Susanto launched nylonbee.com, an online store selling discounted premium and fashionable athletic wear.

“Finding deals eats up people's time. Most of us simply do not know where to go besides the obvious, market-dominating labels. They have limited things on sale. Multi-tasking mothers like ourselves do not have time to leisurely browse online for deals or to wait around for a sale.” says Carla.

Katya breaks down the void in the market, saying, "As a working mom committed to health and wellness, I experience firsthand the challenges faced by busy women who struggle to find enough hours in the day to exercise, let alone shop for themselves without breaking the bank."

Starting with meetings at Brooklyn coffee shops during school hours, Katya and Carla created Nylonbee.com from scratch. “We do all the curating, the deal-haggling and the quality-testing so you can shop confidently," affirms Katya.

Nylonbee.com carries a myriad of indie premium brands like Manduka, Tonic, Alexis Mera, Karma, Roic + Bru, Hallow and Plank, Noli Yoga, Liquido, Baggu, Vooray, and many more. The website will be launch on March 8th. Nylonbee.com also will host pop-up shops in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

To learn more about Nylonbee.com and for interview opportunities and cross-promotion collaboration, contact katya(at)nylonbee.com