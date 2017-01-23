The surest path for me to avoid being marginalized is by agreeing to recognize every point of view as an equal part of America.

Led by performing artist and community leader Craig Taubman, a group of musicians came together last week to create "I Am America," a video of hope in a time of change.

Featuring the talents of Jason Chu, Stuart K. Robinson, and Shany Zamir, together with award winning musicians Michael Parnell, Chazzy Green, Lareunce Juber, Janice Markham and Matt Laug, the "I Am America" track captures the fear, hope and potential of the current American political climate.

"It's an honor to have a voice - and doubly so, to speak alongside other artists with diverse stories and backgrounds and visions of America," said Jason Chu. "As a Chinese man, as a hip-hop artist, I am proud to say, with my brothers and sisters, that I AM AMERICA."

I am America is a collaborative effort between Craig 'n Co and Pico Union Project, which are dedicated to creating a safe space for people of all religious and ethnic backgrounds to come together to know and love their neighbors.

"We were anxious about what President Trump’s term in office might bring, as he represents a world view that was worlds apart from ours," said Taubman, "Nonetheless, he is now our president and the leader of the most powerful country in the world."

"I Am America" is especially pivotal in today’s political climate, as explained by Stuart K Robinson. "The surest path for me to avoid being marginalized is by agreeing to recognize every point of view as an equal part of America."

"I Am America's" message can be shared via Facebook and Twitter and downloaded here.

