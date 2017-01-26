I am Here Awards "It is all about kids, helping them learn about their environment and become advocates for their communities", says Sarah Shipley, VP of Communications at KC Healthy Kids.

KC Healthy Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of Greater Kansas City's children, has announced the recipients of six $1,000 first place awards for I Am Here, the nonprofit’s youth photo contest designed to empower students to speak out for healthy communities. The winning classrooms will use their awards to promote student wellness.

The grade level winning classrooms are:

3rd Grade: Whittier Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, Teacher: Kristina Kidwell

4th Grade: Edgerton Elementary, Gardner Edgerton School District, Teacher: Crysta Baier

5th Grade: Stony Point Elementary, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, Teacher: Ray Lipovac

6th Grade, Dobbs Elementary School, Hickman Mills School District, Teacher: Sharon Ford-Parker

7th Grade, the Barstow School, Teacher: Sarah Holmes

8th Grade, Scuola Vita Nuova Charter, Teacher: Drew Carey (Afternoon Class)

At a ceremony on March 2, the students will give “Shark Tank” style presentations and ask audience members to support their projects. A grand prize winner will be announced and that school will take home a total of $2500 to make a lasting change in their community.

The awards ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center at 301 W 13th Street, Kansas City Mo 64105.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.kchealthykids.org/product/2017-champions-health-youth-summit-sponsorship-tickets/

Through the contest, teachers helped students think critically about how their surroundings – walking trails or broken sidewalks, safe playgrounds or blighted lots, schoolyard gardens or fast food restaurants – impact their health. Hundreds of students were involved in the contest and submitted captioned photos illustrating how their communities help and hinder healthy habits.

This year, the awards ceremony will take place over lunch during KC Healthy Kids’ new youth summit, “Champions for Health.” At this all-day conference, 200 students who participated in the contest will learn to speak out for healthier food in schools, walkable communities, urban farms, gardens and more.

Event sponsorships and single tickets are available online. Proceeds help KC Healthy Kids reshape our region for a brighter future. Funds raised also benefit Greater Kansas City's schools through I Am Here’s cash awards.

Eighteen schools received $100 Honorable Mention Awards. They are:

Bonner Springs School District

Bonner Springs Elementary, 5th Grade, Tammy Dooley

Center School District

Indian Creek Elementary, 4th Grade, Michelle Kruse

Gardner Edgerton School District

Trail Ridge Middle School, 7th Grade, Maryann Hebda,

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Eugene Ware Elementary, 3rd Grade, Chelsey Skipton

Whittier Elementary, 4th Grade, Sildiane Quinteros

ME Pearson, 5th Grade, Sabrina Rauer

Kansas City Public Schools

Longfellow Elementary, 3rd – 5th Grade, Imani Malaika Mehta

Lee’s Summit School District

Bernard Campbell Middle School, 7th Grade, Stu Reece

Pleasant Lea Middle School, 7th Grade, Joel Staponski

Liberty Public School District

EPiC Elementary, 5th Grade, Deb Caywood

North Kansas City

Meadowbrook Elementary, 3rd and 4th Grades, Sarah Farsace

Shawnee Mission School District

Roesland Elementary 1, 4th Grade, Jennifer Thomson, Stephanie Nielsen

Prairie Elementary, 6th Grade, Laura, Moore

Private & Charter Schools

The Barstow School, 8th Grade, Kelly Finn

The Barstow School, 8th Grade, Jennifer Padberg

Scuola Vita Nuova-Morning, 6th-8th Grade, Drew Carey

Summit Christian Academy-Kates, 5th Grade, Ashlee Smith

I am Here Photo Contest

KC Healthy Kids’ I am Here Photo Contest started in 2013. It has now evolved into a comprehensive program for schools and community groups known as I am Here Youth Advocacy program. This program teaches students how their surroundings impact their health and how to create change through advocacy. I am Here Photo Contest is a fun and easy way for students to get a feel for advocacy and have a chance to win $2,500 for health and wellness projects at their schools.

_________________________________________________

About KC Healthy Kids

KC Healthy Kids rallies the people in our communities to improve access to affordable fresh food and safe places to walk and play. When our neighborhoods support healthy habits, we are less likely to suffer from obesity, which is linked to Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and poor mental health. To make a lasting impact, we shape policies that improve our food system and physical surroundings and, ultimately, the places where we live, work, learn, and play.