Gubagoo/ChatSmart Receives DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award

Gubagoo/ChatSmart is the recipient of a “Top Rated” Chat Tools and Services award in the eighth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. The awards, presented at a special event on January 27th in conjunction with the 2017 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Convention & Expo, are based on DrivingSales Vendor Ratings, which comprise 35,000 validated user reviews.

“We built ChatSmart to be the most advanced and comprehensive live chat tool available. Period. It doesn’t matter what device the customer is using, or what channel they’re on,” said Brad Title, CEO and Founder of Gubagoo. “ChatSmart makes it simple and easy to connect, any way the customer wants, at any time.”

In addition to total availability across time and channels, ChatSmart connects with key customer points of interest. For example, the technology is integrated with dealer inventory – because that’s what customers want, and delivering it why ChatSmart converts. In fact, according to Gubagoo data, over 72% of chats are related to inventory. Combine that with ChatSmart’s robust video capability (another must-have consumer expectation), and chat becomes a powerful conversion tool no matter what the customer is doing – regardless of whether they’re on SMS, web or even Facebook Messenger.

“We congratulate Gubagoo on earning a “Top Rated” Chat Tools and Services Award for consistently contributing value to its dealership customers throughout 2016,” said DrivingSales CEO and Founder, Jared Hamilton. “DrivingSales Vendor Ratings help dealers make important, informed vendor decisions by providing peer reviews on solutions, leading them to outstanding service providers such as Gubagoo, with Chatsmart.”

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January – December) at DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings. DrivingSales.com Vendor Ratings is the industry’s only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons. The site provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products / solutions in their stores. Each rating is verified as coming from an actual dealership employee.

Full award results are available online at http://dealersatisfactionawards.com/. Award winners are showcased in the Q1 2017 issue of DrivingSales Buyers Guide which, in addition to being distributed at the 2017 NADA Convention and Expo, is delivered to every new car dealership nationwide, as well as to more than 2,000 of the top used car dealers in the U.S. The DrivingSales Buyers Guide represents over 1,000 automotive solutions and over 35,000 dealer reviews of those products from DrivingSales Vendor Ratings, identifying the solutions that have risen to the top.

About Gubagoo

Based in Boca Raton, Gubagoo is the leading provider of dealer live chat, text, and call solutions. Gubagoo offers seamless integrated web-based, SMS, and call monitoring technologies for automotive dealerships. Our passion for customer service and lead conversion, makes Gubagoo the best 24/7 car dealer chat, text, and overflow call provider in the automotive industry. Gubagoo’s U.S. based operators, receive the highest level of training and certification to make certain every customer that engages in a live chat, text, or call, receives the best possible customer experience. Gubagoo delivers the best quality of service to automotive dealership customers and strives to maximize the dealership’s lead conversion rate and long-term auto sales. For more information about Gubagoo products, visit http://www.gubagoo.com or contact 855-359-2573.

About DrivingSales

DrivingSales serves automotive retailers with an integrated suite of technology, knowledge, community and performance insight designed to advance the success of retail professionals and their dealerships. Founded by a third-generation car dealer in 2008, today DrivingSales is utilized by two-thirds of franchised dealerships in North America as a resource to improve their business performance. To learn more about the DrivingSales community, news, dealer education or performance analytics visit DrivingSales.com.

DrivingSales Media Relations:

Madeleine Low (maddy.low(at)drivingsales(dot)com), DrivingSales, 866.943.8371