DXL Opens in Sacramento, CA - Increasing the CA Store Count to 21

Our customers seek choices, value, convenience and a unique shopping experience, which DXL stores offer

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men's XL apparel, has opened a new DXL store in Sacramento, CA, located at 2100 Arden Way in the Howe Bout Arden Shopping Center. This store increases the DXL store count in CA to 21. The DXL® store is a one-stop shop catering to the clothing needs and lifestyles of men who wear waist size 38”+ and size XL and up.

“The DXL store was built with the bigger guy in mind and directly addresses needs he's expressed through customer feedback and focus groups," says David Levin, President and CEO of DXLG. "Our customers seek choices, value, convenience and a unique shopping experience, which DXL stores offer. Before DXL stores, these guys were relegated to shopping at the end of the rack in department stores.”

For guys who typically wear XL sizes, finding quality clothing that fits and looks great has been a struggle. Until now, they were forced to shop at department stores that carry a limited selection of styles in their sizes. DXL makes shopping easy, convenient and satisfying with the perfect blend of quality, selection and service – everything guys need to look and feel their best.

The store, built just for men, has a unique atmosphere, with a more spacious environment and world-class service. Some of the DXL store’s distinct characteristics include:



Styles from over 100 brands and top designers such as Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand Jeans, Tommy Bahama and Robert Graham.

Brands exclusive to DXL in XL sizes such as Reebok and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Private label brands including Harbor Bay, Oak Hill and True Nation.

Must-have essentials at everyday values, plus current looks for every aspect of a guy’s lifestyle.

Knowledgeable staff to help guys find the perfect fit, plus on-site tailoring services.

Sizes start at 38” waist or XL including tall sizes, plus extended shoe sizes.

This one-of-a-kind experience carries through to DestinationXL.com where customers can access an even greater selection directly from the website. They can also verify if a product is in stock at their local store or select to have online purchases shipped to a local DXL store for free.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of big and tall apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States, and London, England. The company is currently in the process of transitioning from Casual Male XL to focus primarily on the DXL concept. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. currently operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, Rochester Clothing stores, DXL stores and e-commerce sites, including DestinationXL.com and mobile site m.DestinationXL.com. DestinationXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the bigger guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E.