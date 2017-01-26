Gold’s Gym is showing off its newly upgraded health club facilities. The Winter Haven fitness center has added 5,000 square feet while its North Lakeland health club has expanded over 10,000 square feet. These gym upgrades included the addition of heart monitor technology, Crossfit workout areas, state-of-the-art equipment, an indoor football turf, larger group class rooms, redesigned childcare areas, and enhanced abs and stretching zones for a more versatile, fitness experience.

“We want to provide members with a comfortable yet affordable place to achieve a great workout and improve overall health,” said Dave Gurnsey, owner of Gold’s Gym Winter Haven and North Lakeland health clubs. “Simply put, this gym expansion allows us to provide enhanced amenities at our fitness center. From the latest in health club technologies like heart rate training to personalized one-on-one workouts and small group classes, our facility aims to help those reach their weight loss and fitness goals.”

Gold’s Gym Winter Haven (5636 Cypress Gardens Blvd) club upgrades include:



5,000 sq. foot expansion

New group fitness room

Larger areas for stretching

CrossFit team training area addition

Heart monitoring technology workout area

Private team training area (MyZone)

Wall ball court

An indoor football turf for functional training

Equipment upgrades throughout the club

Redesigned kid’s club and childcare area

New fans throughout for air flow circulation

All clubs upgrades can be seen here: http://www.goldsgymwinterhaven.com/gym-expansion

Gold’s Gym North Lakeland (3195 US Highway 98 N) club upgrades include:

10,000 sq. foot renovation

Abs and stretching area

Additional space for CrossFit and team training

An indoor football turf for functional training

Heart monitoring technology workout area

Addition of Swiss balls and racks

Equipment upgrades throughout the club

Redesigned kid’s club and childcare area

Floor upgrades throughout

All club upgrades can be seen here: http://www.goldsgymlakeland.com/gym-expansion

Gurnsey’s commitment to helping the community goes beyond the effort to create the area’s best fitness center. The gym now offers meal delivery through Fia’s Paleo, providing members with healthy options for eating on-the-go. To enhance the effectiveness of group classes, Gold’s Gym new MyZone heart rate monitoring technology has been implemented to record progress.

“The MyZone technology tracks your real time heart rate, calories, and overall intensity of a workout,” said Sean Diehl, Fitness Director of the Gold’s Gym Winter Haven and North Lakeland clubs. “The effort put into a workout is more important than the time spent. With the data we receive from MyZone, Gold’s Gym members will be able to more effectively train and motivate each other in group classes to stay fit.”

Gold’s Gym Winter Haven and North Lakeland’s expansion brings members of the community new ways to achieve health and fitness with affordable membership options. Take a tour of the gym and give the newly upgraded facilities a try. Winter Haven residents can claim a 7-day trial pass at http://www.goldsgymwinterhaven.com/. North Lakeland residents can access a 7-day trial at http://goldsgymlakeland.com/.

# # #

About Gold’s Gym North Lakeland & Winter Haven

Gold’s Gym is locally owned and operated in Lakeland and Winter Haven, Florida by Dave Gurnsey. The clubs are dedicated to helping members reach their fitness goals. With personal training, Les Mills group classes, team training, the best cardio and strength training equipment, and a variety of luxury member services, Gold’s Gym North Lakeland and Winter Haven are the area’s premiere health club facilities. Gold’s Gym North Lakeland and Winter Haven provide fun, comfortable, affordable, and personalized fitness services to help achieve your desired level of health.

For more information about the Gold’s Gym North Lakeland club, located at 3195 US Highway 98 N, visit http://www.goldsgym.com/lakelandnorthfl/.

For more information about the Gold’s Gym Winter Haven club, located at 5636 Cypress Gardens Blvd, visit http://www.goldsgym.com/winterhavenfl/.