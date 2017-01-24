EBML

eBullion’s major revenue is mainly driven by trade commission from facilitating GOLD and Silver futures trading through its online trading platform. To increase the source of revenue, eBullion is partnered with the Myanmar Finance Exchange to offer Foreign Exchange Trading Services to individual and corporate clients.

eBullion’s wholly owned subsidiary Man Loong Bullion Company Limited is the first company in Hong Kong to receive membership of the Myanmar Finance Exchange. This membership allows Man Loong Bullion to offer foreign exchange trading services like FOREX.COM and FXCM.COM. Given the rapid growth of FX trading business in China, eBullion believes it can utilize its well-developed business network in China to generate respectable revenue from FX trading business.

Myanmar is opening its financial markets to foreign institutional investors; eBullion also partnered with the Myanmar Government to facilitate the development of precise metal trading product for the Myanmar Finance Exchange. The chairman of eBullion believes Myanmar is a rapidly developing country; it is at an early development stage for GOLD and Silver trading products. eBullion’s management team has 40 years of experience in GOLD and Silver investment products; eBullion is committed to work with the Myanmar Finance Exchange to launch more trading products for Myanmar financial market.

To learn more about eBullion Inc, visit the company website at http://www.ebulliongroup.com/. Telephone: (+852) 2155-3999

E-mail: investor(at)ebulliongroup.com

