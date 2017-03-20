Trumpia Introduces New Salesforce App

“Trumpia Connect will give sales reps access to texting, the channel that their audiences are already attached to,” said Trumpia’s CEO, Ken Rhie. “This will effectively give users a 7.5 times higher response rate than email.”

Trumpia, the leading mobile messaging and multi-channel marketing automation software provider, today released a new SMS app in the SalesforceTM Marketplace, Trumpia Connect.

This product brings Trumpia’s award winning text messaging capabilities to the Salesforce Lightning Experience, enabling users to have one-on-one text message conversations with leads and contacts directly from the Salesforce interface.

Users can choose what number they want to use for text messaging, including the direct or toll-free phone number that they already operate. If they don’t already have a number or simply don’t want to use theirs for texting, Trumpia can generate one for them. As a result, users no longer have to use their personal number to text for business.

Trumpia Connect is one of the only SMS applications in the Marketplace that is compatible with all of Salesforce’s latest capabilities, including Automated Salesforce Workflows, which works with Salesforce Process Builder. Now, users can have messages automatically sent whenever specified actions occur in Salesforce, such as the creation or closing of a lead. Trumpia Connect can also be used in the Salesforce1 Mobile App, so users can text when they are on the go. Because Trumpia Connect was developed exclusively for the Salesforce Lightning Experience, users do not have to leave the lead record page in Salesforce to text.

“Trumpia Connect will give sales reps access to texting, the channel that their audiences are already attached to,” said Trumpia’s CEO, Ken Rhie. “This will effectively give users a 7.5 times higher response rate than email.”

For more information about Trumpia Connect please call us at (714) 660-1000.

About Trumpia

Trumpia is the leading mobile messaging & multi-channel marketing automation software cloud platform and is committed to helping businesses grow and stay well-connected with their customers, partners, and employees. Trumpia integrates SMS, MMS, email, voice broadcast, and social media to give businesses and organizations wider reach, higher responses, and greater results.

Trumpia also provides an Affiliate Program and White Label Reseller Program. The Support Team is available seven days a week -- Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, all in Pacific time. For more information about Trumpia's could-based software services, visit http://www.trumpia.com, or call (888) 707-3030.