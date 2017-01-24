We train PACT therapists to find the root of the problem quickly and efficiently so that couples can restore their relationship to secure-functioning condition.

The Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy® (PACT) Institute has officially announced that its 2017 PACT training sessions are open for registration. The PACT Institute has trained more than 1,000 marriage and family therapists, social workers, counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists from all over the world in the PACT methodology.

PACT is a fusion of attachment theory, developmental neuroscience and arousal regulation, which aims to promote secure-functioning relationships based on the principles of sensitivity, fairness, justice, collaboration and true mutuality. PACT specifically focuses on evoking experience for couples through social cues, movement exercises, conflict enactments, and other psychodramatic techniques.

“We train PACT therapists to find the root of the problem quickly and efficiently so that couples can restore their relationship to secure-functioning condition as attentive and supportive partners for one another,” explained The PACT Institute’s founder, Dr. Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT, a best-selling author, therapist and researcher. The PACT Institute’s faculty members are all highly skilled therapists with successful private practices and have undergone extensive PACT training with Tatkin.

The full training comprises three levels, spanning three years. The Level I (beginner) course is taught by the PACT core faculty. The Level II (advanced) and Level III (practicum) courses are taught by Dr. Tatkin. These courses are offered at various locations in the United States. Some levels are also available internationally.

Training Sessions for 2017

New York City, NY:

Level I: June 9-11, Sept 15-17, Nov 3-5

Level II: June 9-11, Oct 27-29

Los Angeles, CA:

Level I: Feb 24-26, May 5-7, Sept 8-10

Level II: Feb 24-26, May 5-7

Berkeley, CA:

Level I: Mar 3-5, May 5-7, Oct 13-15

Level II: Mar 3-5, Jul 28-30

Seattle, WA:

Level I: Mar 10-12, Jul 21-23, Oct 6-8

Level II: Mar 17-19, Aug 4-6

Santa Fe, NM:

Level I: Mar 17-19, Jun 23-25, Oct 6-8

Austin, TX:

Level I: Mar 24-26, Jun 23-25, Oct 20-22

Level II: Mar 24-26, Sept 8-10

Boulder, CO:

Level I: Feb 3-5, May 5-7, Sept 8-10

Level II: Feb 10-12, Jun 2-4

PACT Training in Australia

Dr. Tatkin will be also teaching PACT Level I and II trainings in Melbourne, Australia with the Australian Psychological Society. The schedule has been arranged so practitioners who want to do the full PACT program can take both levels in July.

Level I: July 5–8 and July 10–14

Level II: July 17–19 and July 21–23

About Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT

Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT, has a clinical practice as a couple therapist in Calabasas, CA, and is assistant clinical professor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Department of Family Medicine. He and his wife, Tracey Boldemann-Tatkin, PhD, founded the PACT Institute and lead therapist training programs in cities across the United States and around the world. Tatkin is the author of three well-received books about relationships—Wired for Dating, Wired for Love, and Your Brain on Love—and is coauthor of Love and War in Intimate Relationships. Learn more about Dr. Tatkin at http://www.stantatkin.com.

About the PACT Institute

The PACT Institute is a leading global organization that offers trainings for clinical professionals in a method designed to help secure-functioning relationships flourish. The Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy® (PACT) draws on more than three decades of research on developmental neuroscience, attachment theory, and arousal regulation. Since 2008, the PACT Institute has trained more than 1,000 practitioners across North America, Europe, and Australia and has expanded the training to three levels. PACT has gained a reputation for effectively treating even the most challenging couples. For more information, visit: http://www.thepactinstitute.com.