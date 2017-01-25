CallTrackingMetrics announces a new integration with Bizible

This powerful integration enables marketers to track and measure the performance of inbound calls along with the rest of their channels

CallTrackingMetrics, a leading provider of call tracking and automation software, recently announced a new integration with Bizible, a leading B2B marketing attribution solution that enables the entire marketing team to understand performance of past efforts and predict the future with powerful insights.

This powerful integration enables marketers to track and measure the performance of inbound calls along with the rest of their channels, while providing the insight to adjust campaigns and drive higher ROI. CallTrackingMetrics captures and sends Bizible call data directly into the user’s CRM platform, allowing information to flow seamlessly between all three platforms.

“Customers using this integration will get a holistic view of marketing performance across multiple channels, campaigns, and keywords”, states Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, adding “Not only does this help marketing teams understand what’s driving calls and conversions, but it also adds value across the entire organization”.

"We're excited through this integration with CallTrackingMetrics to, for the first time, bring calls into B2B attribution modeling and unlocking more value in understanding marketing's return on investment", says Bizible CEO Aaron Bird.

To learn more about CallTrackingMetrics integration with Bizible, visit CallTrackingMetrics.com or call 800-577-1872.

About CallTrackingMetrics:

CallTrackingMetrics’s award-winning call tracking and automation software provides thousands of businesses around the world the tools they need to track, manage, and optimize their phone calls so they can increase conversions. From understanding what advertising campaigns are generating phone calls to managing calls for their call center, CallTrackingMetrics allows businesses to transform phone communication into powerful intelligence for their organization.

About Bizible:

Bizible was launched in 2013 and has since become a leading B2B marketing attribution solution that enables the entire marketing team to understand performance of past efforts and predict the future with powerful insights.