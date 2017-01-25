T38Fax Joins ITEXPO Florida 2017 as Gold Sponsor

T38Fax Incorporated announced today that it will be a Gold Sponsor of this year’s ITEXPO, held February 8-10, 2017 at Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. T38Fax will also be a Platinum Sponsor of Digium Asterisk World which will be held within ITEXPO. These industry-leading business technology events bring together IT professionals and experts to explore the latest technology and trends in cloud, VoIP, FoIP, WebRTC, unified communications and much more.

“We are delighted to be returning to ITEXPO and look forward to reconnecting with our customers and interop partners, many of whom will be exhibiting or speaking at this year’s show,” said Darren Nickerson, President of T38Fax. “We’re especially excited to be highlighting our Service Provider Offload model this year. It’s a remarkably simple solution to a long-standing problem that is agonizingly familiar to most VoIP service providers, MSPs and carriers.”

Most SIP service providers shy away from the complexities and technical support burden arising from fax traffic on their networks. By contrast, T38Fax wants all of that traffic and has pioneered the idea of a Service Provider Offload model, whereby ITSPs divert their customers’ fax transmissions by using T38Fax as a preferred route for those faxes. The benefits to the service provider are compelling: they can claim formal T.38 support without the associated support burden, and rest easy knowing their customers' calls are being switched over a network that was specifically built for T.38.

T38Fax's SIP trunking infrastructure was engineered from the ground up by fax experts, is optimized for today’s converged voice & data networks and is supported by highly trained engineers. Recognizing that most carrier implementations of T.38 are fundamentally flawed and poorly understood by the carrier’s own engineering team, T38Fax has developed a robust, reliable, standards-based and feature-rich T.38 implementation that ensures a uniform and consistently high level of successful call completion.

Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.

About T38Fax

Founded in 2012 and based just outside of Philadelphia, PA, T38Fax Incorporated provides fax-optimized SIP trunks to business customers within the US and Canada. Their promise of ‘Simple, Reliable Fax Over IP’ is fulfilled via a combination of three key features:

1. Consistent T.38: T38Fax sells you their own T.38 instead of their underlying carriers’ various flawed implementations. By controlling the T.38 stack they are able to make sure it’s predictable, feature-rich and trouble-free.

2. ECM Error Correction: A facsimile is not guaranteed to be an exact copy without this vital feature of the fax protocol. Most carriers mistakenly turn off ECM. T38Fax offers ECM on all calls, and recommends all devices be configured to use it.

3. Premium Fax Support: T38Fax offers unlimited free support from fax industry veterans. They use science, not superstition, when troubleshooting fax issues.

For more information, visit T38Fax at http://www.t38fax.com or call their sales team at 888-536-4499.

