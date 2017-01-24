JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE, recipient of this year’s Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Hotels in Los Angeles: Best Reader’s Choice Award, debuts the results of its collaboration with four ArtCenter College of Design film students to create fresh in-house video content that captures the essence of Los Angeles, as told from the viewpoint of young local artists. Along the same vein as the Marriott International’s Content Studio, focused on innovating corporate brand marketing, the on-site video series tells a larger story about the hotel’s place in the community through a cultural lens. Beginning January 25, 2017, these videos will live in various locations throughout the hotel’s public areas, on exhibition to guests and visitors, crediting each artist for their work.

“Providing our guests with an immersive sense of place, and staying true to our L.A. roots, is important to us, and we saw a unique opportunity to share the hotel’s appreciation for Los Angeles and its ties to the community by working with these talented students,” says Javier Cano, general manager. “We’ve really taken the ‘local’ and ‘experiential’ trends to the next level by supporting and exhibiting young creators making art in our own city.”

To share an authentic, captivating vision of Los Angeles with guests, JW Marriott Los Angeles approached ArtCenter to tap into young, local talent of various heritages, reflective of the city’s diverse cultural landscape, including Javier Barcala, Jae Yong Park, Emmett Sutherland, and Joe Lombard. The hotel gave the student filmmakers the funds, tools, and space to recreate the city through their eyes and tell the story of the hotel’s ties to the city. Each artist features a completely different viewpoint through their own artistic lens, highlighting various experiences and destinations with individual significance.

“ArtCenter Film is thrilled that JW Marriott chose our community of powerful visual storytellers to create a new aesthetic for visitors as they experience the City of Angels,” said Ross LaManna, chair of the Graduate and Undergraduate Film Departments. “These diverse stories with dazzling and wildly-inventive imagery epitomize the heart of our mission. I have no doubt these talented filmmakers will continue to inspire audiences and break new creative ground as they emerge on the cultural landscape."

The videos spotlight iconic Los Angeles destinations such as the Walt Disney Concert Hall and Eames House, as well as quintessential “LA moments” like eating tacos from a favorite street vendor and exploring diverse subcultures throughout the city. This partnership establishes a new annual tradition for JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE with ArtCenter College of Design. In addition to their presence within the property, each video is also featured on the hotel’s social media page beginning January 25, 2017.

About the Artists



Javier Barcala—Born and raised in Spain, Javier is a filmmaker, writer, creative director, and multi-lingual tennis enthusiast based in L.A. He recently graduated with honors from ArtCenter College of Design with an MFA in film directing, and holds a dual undergraduate degree in journalism and visual communications from University of Antwerp in Belgium and Universidad Complutense of Madrid. The Fulbright Scholar—whose passion lies in bridging the gap between contemporary art, fashion, and commerce—earned the Mary Pickford Endowment Award and the Leonardo da Vinci European Excellence Award, in addition to numerous other accolades. Often drenched in humor and magic realism, his work ranges from highly stylized fantasy films to everyday life stories.

Jae Yong Park—Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Jae came to California to experience a vast abundance of cultures vividly different from his own. He believes that media carries a great power and potential to impact the world in a variety of ways, and therefore believes in using this power for the greater good of society. An ArtCenter College of Design graduate, his work has received a bevy of awards, including GOLD ADDY at the National ADDY Awards, and second place at the 35th College Television Awards.

Emmett Sutherland—A Venice, CA native, Emmett holds a bachelor’s degree in film from ArtCenter College of Design, and looks towards implementing his distinct tastes and style with light and color into smart and creative visions. He earned the American Society of Cinematographer’s Vilsmos Zsigmond Heritage Award, and published a piece in American Cinematographer magazine’s January 2017 issue.

Joe Lombard—A product of the Midwest, Joe is an emerging young filmmaker whose films blur the line between narrative and commercial content. After graduating from ArtCenter College of Design in the fall of 2016, he dove into his art, shooting and directing projects for Avion Tequila, LG Electronics, and GALOREMedia

