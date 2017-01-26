The Stella Group The Stella Group is a necessary progression for us. It tells a clearer story, and explains that we are significantly more than a digital company.

ArkNet Media is rebranding as The Stella Group.

The bootstrapped company was founded in 2006 by Ryan Alovis, and has historically been an interactive agency that owns a portfolio of online companies.

ArkNet Media broke into the eCommerce world in 2006 with the launch of MagazineDiscountCenter.com. MagazineDiscountCenter.com, and soon became the largest provider of consumer magazine subscriptions in the United States. ArkNet Media has grown into a large holder of companies spanning from optical to outsourced customer support to healthcare marketing. ArkNet Media has been featured in major media outlets such as Fox Business, Newsday and the Wall Street Journal. ArkNet Media has also been selected in Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

The company's evolution into The Stella Group will enable the company to cast a wider net by incorporating a strategy outside of digital commerce. The Stella Group is the principal owner of LensDirect.com which is an industry leader in consumer optical products, 1-888-GO-ANSWER! which is a 24/7 live answering service for businesses, and InTouchMD, a leading provider of healthcare marketing services. InTouchMD was recently chosen by the leading healthcare marketing publication PM360 as an "Innovative Start-Up to Watch."

"The Stella Group is a necessary progression for us," said Ryan Alovis, CEO of ArkNetMedia. "It tells a clearer story, and explains that we are significantly more than a digital company."

Alovis will stay on as CEO of The Stella Group and looks forward to maintaining the same level of excellence that has become the standard at ArkNet Media.

For more information on The Stella Group visit http://www.thestellagroup.com