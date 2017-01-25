Mike York, COO, PracticeMatch “Since launching our unique job board to nurse practitioners and physician assistants nationwide, we’ve seen the highest levels of candidate activity so far in the state of Texas, while other states are also growing rapidly."

PracticeMatch, a national provider of healthcare recruiting resources, and proprietor of APmatch.com, officially launched its advanced practice candidate database to healthcare employers in the state of Texas. PracticeMatch is debuting APMatch.com, the nation’s leading healthcare candidate job board and database devoted solely to nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs), initially to employers in Texas, due to the superlative job search activity and volume of registrations from Texas-based candidates on the site, and client demand for NPs and PAs in that state.

“Since launching our unique job board to nurse practitioners and physician assistants nationwide, we’ve seen the highest levels of candidate activity so far in the state of Texas, while other states are also growing rapidly, due to widespread demand for these highly trained clinicians,” states Mike York, chief operations officer of PracticeMatch.

Following right behind Texas, and rounding out the top six states showing the most candidate job search activity for NPs and PAs are: Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, and Indiana, in descending order.

Nationwide, hiring for PAs and NPs has grown rapidly in recent years. For example, a recent study conducted by M3 USA on behalf of PracticeMatch shows that 80 percent of physicians now work on a staff with PAs and/or NPs. Additionally, many healthcare employers are reporting exponential growth in hiring of PAs and NPs.

Additionally, 82.7 percent of physicians surveyed agree that PAs and NPs “help increase access to medical care and minimize the impact of physician attrition” and shortages.

“We are excited to offer this job matching service devoted solely to PAs and NPs, as this is one of the only such offering in the country catering specifically to the needs of these two types of clinicians, who have unique professional needs, and who fill a critical clinical need for healthcare employers as well,” York added.

Market research studies conducted by PracticeMatch revealed that one of the greatest job search challenges for NPs and PAs identified was a lack of specialized job search resources that are tailored to their unique needs. In response to this workforce demand, PracticeMatch developed APMatch to meet the unique career needs of PAs and NPs.

The APMatch database includes 45 specialties of thousands of advanced practice clinicians across the country. Detailed search criteria, background information, and detailed reporting and tracking will help candidates and employers track their success as they communicate directly with interested parties to form a mutual, productive employment relationship for the long-term.

More than 83 percent of advanced practice clinicians surveyed indicated that they would prefer to be contacted directly by employers, as opposed to third-party recruiters; to that end, APMatch provides candidates direct access to the employers they want to consider for their next career opportunity.

About PracticeMatch:

PracticeMatch is one of the most established service companies in the physician recruiting industry, and its Pinpoint physician database includes over 327,000 interviewed physicians. Founded more than 25 years ago, PracticeMatch provides candidate leads and recruiting resources to match pre-screened candidates directly with healthcare employers on a national basis. Based in Saint Louis, MO, the company annually conducts 30+ physician career fairs in a variety of states, and Puerto Rico.

For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with a PracticeMatch executive, please contact Andrea Clement, aclement(at)usa(dot)m3(dot)com. For more information regarding healthcare recruiting services and resources provided by PracticeMatch, please contact Mike York, (800) 489.1440 mike(dot)york(at)practicematch(dot)com.