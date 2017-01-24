Cloudify Cloudify enables telcos to manage and orchestrate their NFV deployments on hybrid infrastructure including containers, through a single pane of glass.

Cloudify Telecom Edition has been named a 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award winner by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

Cloudify is open source cloud management and network orchestration software used by large telecoms and Tier 1 network operators for cloud automation and network functions virtualization (NFV). NFV allows service providers to react rapidly to market trends, more efficiently deploying new services to meet user demands to drive new revenue streams. INTERNET TELEPHONY’s NFV Products of the Year recognize those companies and solutions leading the growth of this rapidly-emerging technology.

“Recognizing leaders advancing NFV, TMC is proud to announce Cloudify as a recipient of the 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Cloudify Telecom Edition has demonstrated innovation and will help drive continued growth in this rapidly evolving industry. It is our pleasure to honor their inspiring work.”

The Cloudify Telecom Edition, unveiled in June of 2016, is tailored to the needs of NFV operators and features a robust set of new features, NFV-specific plugins and blueprints showcasing how to model virtualized network functions (VNFs) and service function chaining (SFC) based on the telecom-friendly TOSCA standard. Cloudify, as the only open source NFV MANO leveraging TOSCA’s native multi-VIM interoperability capabilities, has built-in support and blueprints for OpenStack as well as the entire VMware stack, including vCloud Director, VMware Integrated OpenStack and vSphere. It also enables extensibility of hybrid stacks, workloads and microservices, as well as bursting to public clouds for disaster recovery applications.

"Cloudify is an open source cloud orchestration platform that simplifies the transition from physical to cloud-based networks. Cloudify enables telcos to manage and orchestrate their NFV deployments on hybrid infrastructure including containers, through a single pane of glass,” says William Fellows, research vice president of 451 Research. “This new telecom edition brings DevOps best practices to the world of NFV by automating formerly complex processes of deploying virtualized network functions (VNFs) to the cloud, chaining them, monitoring and managing them throughout their entire application lifecycle, while providing scaling and healing out of the box.”

Cloudify is open source software for cloud application and network management via intelligent orchestration. Service providers and enterprises worldwide—including top financial firms, e-commerce companies, online gaming providers, healthcare organizations and telecom carriers—use Cloudify to enhance IT efficiency and performance. Cloudify, a business unit of GigaSpaces, has offices in the US, Europe and Asia. More at http://www.getcloudify.org and http://www.gigaspaces.com.