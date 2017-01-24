With PowerSchool Registration, we’ll have immediate access to the right contact information which gives us an opportunity to improve the communication between our school staff and families.

Washington’s Peninsula School District 401 expanded its partnership with PowerSchool to streamline the student registration process. The 8,750-student district is augmenting its PowerSchool student information system with an online registration solution to capture important student data during enrollment and registration. In addition to saving staff and parents valuable time, PowerSchool Registration is expected to save the school district money, allowing funds to be allocated to other educational expenses.

“We wanted to reduce the staffing requirements for our enrollment and registration process,” said Kris Hagel, Director of Technology at Peninsula School District 401. “PowerSchool Registration significantly minimizes the amount of paperwork we have to process every year and allows parents to update student information on their own time.”

Peninsula School District 401 parents had to fill out six to 10 forms per child. Some schools within the district also distributed 30-page student handbooks to families that included forms requiring signatures.

Using PowerSchool Registration, families who have more than one child in the district can ‘snap’ data from one student to another. SmartForm™ technology, an intuitive tool built into the solution, collects relevant data based on previously entered information or choices (grade, activities, medical history, etc.). The data submitted by families is reviewed, polished, and formatted to meet district policies and then delivered into the SIS, resulting in accurate and up-to-date records on the first day of school.

“With PowerSchool Registration, we’ll have immediate access to the right contact information which gives us an opportunity to improve the communication between our school staff and families,” stated Hagel.

Online registration will be available for kindergarten registration in February and will open up to returning and new students this summer. Peninsula School District 401 will set up kiosks this summer for families who don’t have internet access or need assistance completing the online registration form.

