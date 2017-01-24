HelloSign, the easiest way to electronically sign legally binding documents, announces today its inclusion in the January 2017 Gartner Market Guide for Electronic Signature as a Representative Vendor. HelloSign supports advanced white labeling capabilities via API along with its ability to embed and customize the signing experience for its customers.

The full report is available here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3571517/market-guide-electronic-signature

Within the report, Gartner states, “The hype surrounding e-signature has been replaced with a solid body of knowledge regarding the best ways to apply and deploy this technology productively.” The HelloSign API has an average integration time of 2.5 days, with 39% of companies taking less than a day to integrate and 88% of companies finishing the integration in less than one 40 hour week of developer time. The HelloSign API is the only eSignature API that offers white labeling functionality and an API dashboard for easy de-bugging.

“HelloSign has been gaining recognition as a leading eSignature vendor focused on ease of use and a developer friendly API for SMBs over the last few years,” says Whitney Bouck, COO of HelloSign. “We’re now investing in more enterprise-ready features for larger companies who rank their customer experience as a high priority when it comes to signing agreements. We’re particularly thrilled about HelloSign’s inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for eSignature and believe it validates these efforts.”

The HelloSign API is the easiest way for developers to build secure, legally binding eSignatures into applications. Providing maximum flexibility, companies can either use their interface by embedding documents on their own website or have users complete documents in the HelloSign web app. The HelloSign API is REST-based and offers easy sign up, dedicated support and transparent pricing. All documents signed through HelloSign are legally binding under the 2000 U.S. Electronic Signature in Global and National Commerce Act (ESIGN), Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (UETA) and is compliant with Electronic ID and Trust Services (eIDAS) regulations. Data passed through HelloSign stays secure with SSL encryption and world-class server infrastructure.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About HelloSign

HelloSign, the product leader in the eSignature space, makes it simple for businesses to offer fast, secure, and legally binding eSignatures to their customers through both a user-friendly web application and a developer-focused API. Trusted by millions of users, HelloSign is bringing the tradition and security of pen and paper signatures to the digital world for uninterrupted workflow. For more information see http://www.hellosign.com and follow HelloSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.