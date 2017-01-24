StevenDouglas Announces that Jonathan Stiegler has Joined the Firm

We welcome Jon’s extensive experience to immediately help serve our clients in these areas.

StevenDouglas is proud to announce that Jonathan Stiegler has joined us as Managing Director – Finance & Accounting and will lead this newly created practice in their New York office.

“The New York office of StevenDouglas has been providing its clients access to talent both on a search and interim basis primarily within the IT space for over 10 years,” said Mark Viner, President of the Interim Resources Division at StevenDouglas. “This is a strategic hire for our firm as it is in direct response to continual client requests for important project assistance and permanent hiring within their Accounting and Finance departments. We welcome Jon’s extensive experience to immediately help serve our clients in these areas.”

Prior to joining the firm, Jonathan, a CPA, was a Director of Client Service in the New York office of a publicly-held, multinational consulting firm. Just prior, Jonathan held several sales, recruiting and financial management roles with firms in the staffing & recruiting industry.

