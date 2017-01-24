Buzzies are a non-invasive, wearable device that uses patent-pending neuroscience technology to not only relieve stress and anxiety, but also improve focus, reduce cravings, improve performance, manag The new data combined with our archived data suggests that there is a consistency in offering users significant relief from physiological and psychological stress in about 30 seconds.

The TouchPoint Solution, parent company of Buzzies, recently analyzed statistics from 140 Buzzies users who entered metrics into the product’s app. The data replicates and validates Co-Founder and Neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin's earlier clinical data. The new data showed that within just 30 seconds of using Buzzies, people experienced a 74 percent reduction in their stress levels and a 68 percent reduction in body sensations related to stress.

Launched in December of 2016, Buzzies are non-invasive, wearable devices that use patent-pending neuroscience technology, called BLAST (bilateral alternating stimulation–tactile), to relieve stress and anxiety, as well as improve focus, reduce cravings, improve performance, manage anger, reduce sensory overload and better enable sleep.

"This data represents a research milestone because replicating data in different conditions is important for validating the science behind Buzzies," said Dr. Serin. “The use of BLAST technology is based on pre-established treatments with scientific support but it is still important to establish efficacy when you take something that is tried and true and use it in different settings or in different ways. The new data combined with our archived data suggests that there is a consistency in offering users significant relief from physiological and psychological stress in about 30 seconds."

The results also coincide with case studies using electroencephalogram data. Touchpoint Solution has partnered with PEARSON, Midwestern University, The University of Ulm in Germany, and is working on other collaborations to replicate findings using double-blind placebo-controlled studies, which are considered to be the "gold standard" in neuroscience research. Collaborations include examining Buzzies' effects on pain, anxiety, depression, somatic stress, focus, sleep, and for reducing addictive behaviors.

To read a full summary of the findings and find out more about Buzzies and The Touchpoint Solution, please visit http://www.thetouchpointsolution.com.

About The Touchpoint Solution

Neuropsychologist Dr. Amy Serin and child advocate Vicki Mayo founded The Touchpoint Solution in late 2015 with the mission of bringing relief to the millions of people who suffer from stress and anxiety. Over the last decade, Dr. Serin’s work in therapy and neuroscience led to the discovery that a component of successful PTSD treatment could be used as a stand-alone product for a range of individuals whose stress and intensities hamper performance, relaxation, sleep, and their ability to cope with sensory stimuli. Dr. Serin used quantitative electroencephalogram data, existing neuroscientific research, and archival data to quantify significant brain changes after just seconds of use. Dr. Serin recognized that this method was too powerful a treatment to be confined to doctors' offices due to its effectiveness and simplicity and partnered with long-time friend and child advocate Vicki Mayo to bring the Buzzies to the world. For more information please visit http://www.thetouchpointsolution.com

About Buzzies

Buzzies are non-invasive, wearable devices that use patent-pending neuroscience technology to relieve stress and anxiety, improve focus, reduce cravings, improve performance, manage anger, reduce sensory overload and better enable sleep. They can be worn on both wrists or can be placed in more discrete locations, such as socks, pockets, etc. Buzzies need to be worn on both the right and left side of the body to be effective. Buzzies officially launched to the public in December 2016 and are available to purchase online at http://www.buzzies.com for $239.