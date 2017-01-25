Cronycle - The Content Curation and Collaboration Platform integrates with Newsletter Tool Publicate "Cronycle is a platform designed to allow users to curate content and ignite insight through collaboration. When we saw Publicate in action we knew this would delight users by giving them the power to create and share curated content.

London-based software developer Cronycle has announced a new integration with newsletter tool Publicate. The integration stands to benefit users from both platforms, as content saved and discovered in Cronycle can be used to create beautiful newsletters and easily-consumed content.

The integration is a simple way for Cronycle users to push content directly to a newsletter, and is also a simple way for Publicate users to deliver new content directly to their subscribers.

This news follows the company’s recent announcement of $2.6 million in raised funding in July of 2016, originally reported by TechCrunch. The Series A funding was procured from Andurance Ventures, which helped create the enterprise platform. The company previously raised $2.5 Million in a seed round.

The new integration will benefit anyone who relies on email subscribers for their business, as well as content marketers, email marketers and more. Users will now be able to push content from their Cronycle Boards straight to a newsletter.

Cronycle CEO Theo Priestley believes the company is uniquely positioned to transform online content curation and aggregation, stating that "Cronycle is a platform designed to allow users to curate information and ignite insight by sharing that content collaboratively.” He goes on to say “When we saw Publicate in action we knew this would delight our users even further by giving them the power to create and share curated newsletters to an even wider audience. Cronycle plus Publicate is a truly powerful combination especially in today's world where discovering and sharing trusted news content is now a priority."

The new service enables its users to collate information into one platform and share their knowledge directly with their audience and subscribers through a newsletter. Marketers and consultants will often save information on word docs before sharing that content with clients and stakeholders. This integration improves this process and makes it more efficient.

"We are really excited about this integration with Cronycle. Our mission is to empower the world to create beautiful, engaging content, and this takes us another step closer,” notes Publicate Founder, Chris Bradley. “By combining the powerful content discovery of Cronycle with the seamless content creation of Publicate, it means that together we can offer customers the entire content creation workflow, end to end."

Cronycle is currently available for download, free at the App Store and Android Marketplace for smartphone and tablet devices. Publicate plans currently start at $15 per month to $99 for businesses that include unlimited integration, unlimited publications, analytics and much more. To learn more about the company’s newest integration, please visit: http://www.cronycle.com/publicate/ for more details.

About:

Cronycle is the brainchild of Nicolas Granatino and Pierre Andurand and was created in 2013 with the goal of turning information abundance into actionable intelligence. Cronycle is a single platform that inspires users to curate, collaborate and communicate quality content. By connecting creative minds and trusted sources, Cronycle makes it faster and easier to generate insight and make smart business decisions. The research collaboration platform is headquartered in London, England.