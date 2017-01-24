Aimetis Launches Dell Powered R-Series Network Video Recorders

The market is demanding simplified solutions to ease project sizing and streamline deployment, while reducing total cost of ownership throughout the entire system lifecycle. We are excited to partner with Dell to offer our customers this turnkey solution.

Aimetis Corp., a global leader in intelligent video management software (VMS), announced today the R-Series of Network Video Recorders (NVR). The R-Series combines Tier One Dell hardware with Aimetis Symphony™ video management & analytics software, creating a high performance intelligent video surveillance platform for mid-sized installations.

The R-Series consists of desktop and rack server models with base licenses supporting 4 to 48 cameras. Additional camera licenses can be added as required. For intensive video analytics applications, specialized models are available with upgraded processing power and bundled video analytic licenses. All recorders include a comprehensive 3-year hardware and software support package with bundled on-site hardware replacement service provided by Dell.

“The market is demanding simplified solutions that ease project sizing and streamline deployment, while reducing total cost of ownership throughout the entire system lifecycle. We are excited to partner with Dell to offer our customers this turnkey solution,” said Justin Schorn, VP Product Management at Aimetis.

The Aimetis R-Series lineup includes:



R0008-8A, small form factor PC equipped with 8TB storage capacity, 8 VMS and 2 video analytics licenses included

R1000, 1U rack server designed for use with external, customer provided storage, intended as a “built-to-order” system and can be licensed to suit specific VMS and video analytic needs

R1016, 1U rack server equipped with 16TB usable recording capacity in a RAID-5 array, 32 VMS licenses included (upgraded package includes dual CPU and 4 base video analytics licenses)

R2032, 2U rack server equipped with 32TB usable recording capacity in a RAID-6 array, 48 VMS licenses included (upgraded package includes dual CPU and 4 base video analytics licenses)

R001 Operator Station, small form factor PC bundled with Aimetis Symphony Client supporting up to 2 monitors

All R-Series rack server versions ship with a management controller which provides comprehensive hardware monitoring.

Alerts on key performance metrics are automatically displayed in the Aimetis Symphony Client, and optionally monitored in the cloud via Aimetis Enterprise Manger (AEM) (sold separately).

The Aimetis R-Series recorders are available to order worldwide.

About Aimetis

Aimetis, a Senstar company, simplifies the management of network video for security surveillance by offering smart solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership for our connected world. Combining an industry leading video management system with integrated analytics and centralized management in the cloud, Aimetis delivers the most scalable and easiest to use video management platform on the market. Founded in 2003, Aimetis has established itself as a global leader in intelligent video management from its headquarters in Waterloo, Canada. Aimetis has distributors and certified partners in over 100 countries and serves a variety of industries, including retail, transportation, and others.

David Tubbs

marketing(at)aimetis(dot)com

+1 (519) 746-8888 x268