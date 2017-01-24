Gilbane Building Company Adds Strategic New Hire to Chicago Office

Robert Maginot Joins the Gilbane Chicago team We are very pleased to have the significant experience and successful track record of Bob Maginot join the Gilbane family. said Gary Thalhaimer, Vice President/District Manager at Gilbane

Gilbane Building Company is honored to welcome Robert “Bob” Maginot as an estimating and preconstruction services manager in Gilbane’s Chicago office. Mr. Maginot most recently served as director of preconstruction for his previous employer and brings a solid reputation of estimating excellence to the Gilbane Chicago team.

With more than 25 years of experience on both private and public projects, Mr. Maginot has extensive experience in various market sectors including multi-family, retail, entertainment, education, healthcare and interiors. In his role as estimating and preconstruction services manager, Bob will leverage his experience and successful track record in these key markets to support Gilbane’s continued growth in the highly competitive Chicago market.

“We are very pleased to have the significant experience and successful track record of Bob Maginot join the Gilbane family as our estimating and preconstruction services manager.” said Gary Thalhaimer, Vice President/District Manager at Gilbane Building Company “Throughout his career, Bob has focused on achieving client satisfaction through timely and accurate communications and delivering of a quality and responsible product. This approach is in perfect alignment to that of Gilbane, and we look forward to Bob’s contribution to our continued growth.”

Mr. Maginot holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree with an emphasis in Construction Engineering and Management from Purdue University.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.

Gilbane has two permanent offices located in Chicago, as well as an extensive knowledge of the Chicagoland market including construction processes, area subcontractors/suppliers, local M/WBE contractors, and familiarity with Chicago jurisdictional authorities. With 39 years of success in the highly competitive Chicagoland market, Gilbane is committed to continuing the strong tradition of excellence in the Chicago construction industry.