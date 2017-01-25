Google Ann Arbor is hosting an SS Digital Media event in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. The event will discuss the senior healthcare industry and how businesses can effectively maximize their marketing budgets.

The event will feature SS Digital Media Founder, Nick Skislak and representatives from Google New York, Taylor Korbryn and Isha Vij. Registration will cost $25 and include coffee, a provided lunch and an exclusive tour of Google Ann Arbor. A tentative schedule for the event is as follows:

10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. SS Digital Media Presentation

10:55 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Google Presentation

11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Lunch and Networking Event

12:45 p.m. - 1 p.m. Tour of Google Ann Arbor

Speakers will discuss various aspects of digital marketing and how they apply to the senior healthcare industry, including, but not limited to:



The digital marketing revolution

Tracking online successes and failures

How to increase web traffic and conversion rates

How to optimize your marketing budget

If you are interested, please register for the event by completing the registration form.

SS Digital Media is a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency located in Troy, Mich. For more information, contact SS Digital Media’s Project Manager, Tessa Feeley by phone at 248-629-9594 or via email at tessa(at)ssdigitalmedia(dot)com.