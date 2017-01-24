More To Love On Valentine's Day at The Bernards Inn

Fireside Dining at The Bernards Inn “By expanding our culinary experiences, we can allow more of our loyal and first-time guests to delight in an unforgettable evening of fine food, wine and romance," said General Manager, Joshua Barbee.

Romance is always on the menu at The Bernards Inn, and for the first time, New Jersey’s only AAA Four Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Recommended restaurant and boutique hotel is opening all of its intimate dining spaces and adding special menus so even more guests can experience an enchanting Valentine’s Day like no other.

Acclaimed for romantic and special occasion dining, The Bernards Inn will offer two distinctive dining options on Tuesday, February 14: a tantalizing, three-course Prix Fixe Dinner in the main dining rooms and a sensational six-course Tasting Dinner paired with wines in the Silver Vault and Wine Pantry. Both dining options will include delectable dishes lovingly prepared by Chef Corey Heyer, along with a complimentary rose and decadent house made chocolates.

“Valentine’s Day is always one of the most popular evenings to dine at The Bernards Inn, and we always have a waiting list,” said General Manager, Joshua Barbee. “By expanding our culinary experiences, we can allow more of our loyal and first-time guests to delight in an unforgettable evening of fine food, wine and romance.”

THREE-COURSE PRIX FIXE DINNER

Executive Chef Corey Heyer is presenting an exquisite three-course Prix Fixe menu in the main dining rooms with luscious dishes such as Stuffed Lobster, Chateaubriand, Rack of Lamb and selections from the new seasonal Winter Menu. Enjoy live piano music and first-class service amid alluring surroundings for a cherished evening. Dinner is $118 per person with seatings beginning at 5 p.m. Tax and Gratuity Additional. Reservations can be made by calling 908-766-0002.

SILVER VAULT SIX-COURSE TASTING DINNER WITH WINES

For the ultimate in romance, indulge in an exquisite Tasting Dinner in the sultry Silver Vault and Wine Pantry. Dine by candlelight on six sumptuous courses paired with wines from our prized collection. Tantalizing Dungeness Crab, Lobster Pot Pie, Dry Aged Rib Eye, Turbot, Quail and Fois Gras, decadent desserts and live classical music will sweep you away for an unforgettable experience. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and is $575 per couple, including tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by calling 908-766-0002.

The Bernards Inn has long been celebrated for romantic dining and special events like weddings, rehearsal dinners and anniversaries. The restaurant and hotel have garnered the hospitality industry’s top awards and offer 20 luxury guestrooms and suites combining upscale, distinctive design with modern amenities.

ABOUT THE BERNARDS INN

Established in 1907, The Bernards Inn is an award-winning restaurant and inn located in the heart of downtown Bernardsville, New Jersey. A Somerset Hills landmark, The Bernards Inn welcomes guests with the style and elegance of a small European luxury hotel, while preserving the charm of a historic American country inn. Under the ownership of Hampshire Destination Properties, The Bernards Inn marked its 100 year anniversary with a multimillion dollar renovation and redesign. The Inn offers fine dining, wedding and banquet services, conference rooms, as well as 20 well-appointed guestrooms. For more information about The Bernards Inn, call 908-766-0002 or visit http://www.bernardsinn.com.