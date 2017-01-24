HigherEducation.com Students in the TEFL certificate program can take courses from prominent teachers, researchers, and leaders in the field of EFL education who are experts in preparing future teachers.

The University of Iowa, long recognized as one of the top research universities in the country, has taken great care to design a program that provides teachers with the specific skills and training they need to teach English as a foreign language abroad and domestically. This online teaching certificate is ideal for post-baccalaureate students and HigherEducation.com is working to ensure that this new program is available to the largest number of students seeking this skillset possible.

“The TEFL certificate is both convenient and robust. It is convenient because all of the courses are online and students can work at their own pace as long as they meet deadlines. It is robust because students take courses from prominent teachers, researchers, and leaders in the field of EFL education who are experts in preparing future teachers. Students who graduate from this program will immediately see their job prospects improve,” says David Cassels Johnson, associate professor of Foreign Language and ESL Education in the UI College of Education.

As more teachers and travelers seek work teaching English to students in non-English speaking countries, the TEFL teaching certificate from the University of Iowa can be a significant differentiator for employers. More countries, especially in Asia, are implementing English-focused policies and programs, and the more prestigious programs prefer hiring instructors with a TEFL certificate in addition to an undergraduate degree. The University of Iowa’s new online TEFL certificate is unique in that it offers flexibility that working professionals need and carries UI’s prestigious reputation.

The online TEFL certificate requires that students complete four 8-week courses, and students can earn their certificate in a year. This is a more affordable and faster alternative to highly specialized master’s programs with a similar focus.

“HigherEducation.com is excited to support the launch of this new certificate program in this fast-growing education sector. This is as an affordable, flexible way for people to gain the skills they need to reach their goals,” says Patrick Gavin, CEO of HigherEducation.com.

Enrollment for the new online certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language is now open. Students can enroll online, call (844) 542-8893 or email education-info(at)uiowa(dot)edu.

About University of Iowa

With just over 33,300 students, the University of Iowa is one of the nation's top public research universities, a member of the Big Ten conference since 1899, and an Association of American Universities member since 1909. It's home to one of the nation's largest academic medical centers, the pioneering Iowa Writers' Workshop, and hundreds of options for affordable, accessible education. Learn more about the university at https://uiowa.edu/

About HigherEducation.com

HigherEducation.com is the leader in end-to-end digital marketing services in the online education sector. Founded in 2007, H-E owns and operates a premium portfolio of education-focused websites that attract 75 million high-intent prospective education handraisers online annually. H-E works with postsecondary partners nationwide to deliver industry-leading marketing, inquiry generating and enrollment services to nonprofit universities. Learn more at http://www.highereducation.com/