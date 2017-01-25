View of Living Water Car Wash Living Water Express Car Wash is expected to open in spring, 2017

“This car wash isn’t just another place to wash cars. It’s a breakthrough in car wash technology, from the building design to the belt conveyor and innovative car wash process technology,” says partner Chad Roach, one of the owners of Living Water Car Wash. “Our group has over 12 years of experience in washing cars in the Littleton area, and we’ve heard what folks are asking for.”

Roach explains that the new express exterior tunnel car wash can wash a car in less than 3 minutes from entrance to exit, all without the driver ever leaving their seat. With prices starting as low as $7 per wash and all wash packages including free vacuums and mat cleaners, Roach anticipates that many folks will permanently change their car washing habits after trying the new location.

Customers can sign up for a monthly account that allows them unlimited washes for one low monthly price. And with new RFID technology, this allows customers to drive up and never even roll their window down – the RFID system will automatically recognize the customer and direct them straight to the tunnel entrance.

The new STI belt system featured on Living Water Car Wash is the most technologically advanced system Roach knows of, and is the first of its kind in the entire country. “Once the car enters the tunnel, they will seamlessly glide onto the belt conveyor for an experience as simple as stepping on a moving walkway. This will be a huge difference for customers used to the old-style system of driving their tire into a narrow channel and getting pushed through the tunnel by a chain conveyor.” The STI belt system was engineered in Canada by a company that specializes in washing cars from the gritty difficult road conditions of the Canadian foothills and countryside.

Roach looks forward to meeting the customers at this new facility. “Folks who come to Living Water will find out that we operate an entirely different kind of business . . . one built for serving customers so well they’ll leave anticipating the next time they can have their car pampered by Living Water Car Wash!”

Living Water Express Car Wash is expected to open sometime in spring, 2017. Prizes, give-aways, and free car washes for all customers will be handed out during the grand opening which will be announced on their website at http://www.LivingWaterCarWash.com

Living Water Express Car Wash is being constructed by Aaron Voorhees of Car Wash Construction, one of the leading construction firms for the car wash industry in Colorado. Car Wash Construction has erected tunnel car wash systems around the Rocky Mountain Region, and has over 10 years of experience serving the car wash industry.

STI Conveyor Systems is based out of Toronto, Canada, and develops the most innovative car wash belt systems available on the market today. The Living Water Express belt conveyor system will be the first of its kind in the United States.

