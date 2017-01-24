CrisisGo Communication is often the most effective path to safety

CrisisGo, an incident and emergency communications platform provider for schools, has announced that more than 3,000 schools nationwide have signed up for the Free Teacher Panic Button program offered through a partnership with AASA, the School Superintendents Association. Due to the overwhelming participation in this offer and CrisisGo's broader commitment to making schools safer, the free offer is being extended through March 31, 2017.

The Free Teacher Panic Button is an AASA sponsored program that gives every public school in the United States free access to CrisisGo Panic Button service for three years.

3,000 schools have signed up to the program serving over 1,300,000 students

The Panic Button feature allows any teacher or staff member to send an emergency alert to the school safety team or school security to report any incident or dangerous situation by the simple press of a button on his or her mobile phone.

The CrisisGo App also enables two-way communication with the response team to let teachers and staff know that help is on the way and to keep teachers and safety team members connected during any emergency.

“Communication is often the most effective path to safety," said Bill Reynolds, CrisisGo co-founder. "School administrators are embracing the Free Teacher Panic Button program to provide their teachers and staff with a simple tool to get immediate access to their safety teams.”

About CrisisGo

CrisisGo is an incident and emergency communications network company with offices in Sunnyvale, CA and St. Louis, MO. CrisisGo has developed a world-class, emergency communications platform that takes emergency response plans out of their three-ring binders and puts them on smartphones, iPads and desktops for immediate reference and use. CrisisGo is changing how school districts and other industries respond to crises by giving them the mobile communications tools necessary for staff to report daily incidents, know what to do during any emergency, and be in continuous communication as any incident unfolds. For more information: http://www.crisisgo.com.