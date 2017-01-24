A parent’s greatest fear is the death of a child, and given that the leading cause of death for teens is car crashes, parents need to be aware of the risks of distracted driving.

His message has been heard by more than 100,000 students and adults across North America, but the co-founder of the organization End Distracted Driving, Joel Feldman, has reached his biggest national audience yet: the three million daily readers of USA Today.

Feldman's story was featured in one of the top newspapers in circulation in the country, and he hopes it will help spread his message and result in many more saved lives.

Each day, distracted driving kills more than 10 people and injures more than 1,000. Distracted driving goes far beyond just texting and talking on smartphones. In fact, cell phone use accounts for only 18 percent of distracted driving-related deaths. It only takes a second for a driver to take their attention off the road by eating, changing music, looking down at a map or putting on make-up.

Ever since his 21-year-old daughter Casey was killed by a distracted driver, who only took his eyes off the road for a couple of seconds, Feldman has been on a personal crusade to reduce the amount of preventable deaths.

“A parent’s greatest fear is the death of a child,” Feldman said. “Given that the leading cause of death for teens is car crashes, parents need to be aware of the risks.”

Parents are also a big part of the problem. About 75 percent of the students Feldman has spoken with say their moms and dads drive distracted. Setting such a bad example is a habit EndDD.org is striving to drastically reduce.

To help build that awareness, Feldman travels across North America and conducts corporate talks with employers and their staffs about the dangers of distracted driving – and has the same discussions with high-school and middle-school students.

“You may think you're an experienced driver, you've never been in a crash, and it only takes a few seconds to read or send that text,” Feldman added. “But that’s more than enough time to take your eyes off the road and it could result in a tragic crash.”

Feldman works with groups on practical solutions to change driving behaviors and encourage passengers to speak up when others drive distracted.

Feldman, a Philadelphia attorney who obtained a Masters in counseling, says distracted driving deaths are increasing faster than those attributable to drunk driving.

So far, Feldman and EndDD.org volunteer speakers have presented to more than 325,000 teens and adults across the United States and Canada. To hear the powerful EndDD.org message and to become a part of the distracted driving solution, please contact Joel Feldman about speaking to your school or business by emailing him at info@EndDD.org.

About the Casey Feldman Memorial Foundation and EndDD.org.

In July 2009, Casey Feldman was killed by a distracted driver. EndDD.org (End Distracted Driving) was created to reduce distracted driving through public safety and educational campaigns. EndDD.org provides science-based presentations to middle school, high school and college students, as well as adults, parents and businesses. To date, EndDD.org presentations have been seen by nearly 100,000 teens and adults across the United States and Canada. For more information, contact Joel Feldman, Esq., MS at info@EndDD.org or visit http://www.enddd.org.