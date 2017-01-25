“The extensive renovation at the Embassy Suites DFW Airport North will enable the hotel to provide guests with state-of-the-art meeting and event accommodations, along with providing a highly satisfying stay overall,” said Todd Raburn, General Manager.

The 329-suite Embassy Suites DFW Airport North has broken ground on a $13 million renovation including its lobby, atrium, Starbucks, restaurant, and all meeting rooms, with guestrooms to follow. The hotel is owned and managed by Atrium Hospitality, based in Alpharetta, GA.

The Embassy Suites DFW Airport North provides guests with a full complement of services and amenities, including free made-to-order breakfast each morning, a nightly complimentary evening reception, and two-room suites with a separate living area, private bedroom, two flat-screen high-definition televisions, and wet bar fitted with a microwave, mini-fridge, and a selection of gourmet coffees and teas from Starbucks.

Additionally, the Grapevine Embassy Suites features 28,000 square feet of meeting space including 20 meeting rooms, as well concierge services, a small gift shop, and complimentary 24-hour business and fitness centers. Located next to Bass Pro Shop and just two miles north of the DFW Airport, the hotel also offers complimentary airport transportation.

For reservations, visit Embassy Suites DFW Airport North at http://www.embassysuitesdfwnorth.com or call 972-724-2600.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 13 market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full service, upscale brand offers two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast and a nightly two-hour reception with complimentary drinks and snacks. Both leisure and business travelers looking for a relaxed, yet sophisticated experience will feel right at home with brand-standard amenities like inviting atriums and complimentary 24-hour business and fitness centers. Embassy Suites by Hilton has more than 230 hotels with more than 40 in the pipeline. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels receive instant benefits, including an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (selected locations) available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app. For more information, visit embassysuites.com or news.embassysuites.com. Social media users may connect with Embassy Suites by Hilton at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is a leading hotel and asset management company, headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, overseeing a portfolio of hotels licensed primarily through the Marriott, Hilton, and Intercontinental brand families. In addition, Atrium Hospitality provides asset management and accounting services to a number of other hotel debt and equity investments held by the company’s ownership groups. With a best in class executive team, Atrium strives to maximize the financial performance and value of every property and investment, provide a positive experience to every guest and associate, and bring to life a culture that promotes the four core values of Perseverance, Respect, Service, and Teamwork.