Applied Predictive Technologies (APT) today announced that Mattress Firm, the world’s largest mattress retailer, has licensed APT’s Test & Learn® for Sites software. Mattress Firm, which added more than 1,000 stores to its network with its 2016 acquisition of Sleepy’s, will leverage APT’s software to design and analyze in-market business experiments across marketing, merchandising, capital investments, and human capital initiatives.

“When we decided to enhance our commitment of becoming an experiment-driven organization, APT was the obvious choice,” said Mattress Firm Chief Operating Officer Karrie Forbes. “Test & Learn has taken our analytics to the next level, empowering us to get more accurate answers more quickly. The software enables us to identify the optimal decisions for each proposed program so that we can maximize our ROI.”

During an initial engagement period, Mattress Firm worked with APT on numerous projects that involved strategy behind various marketing and merchandising initiatives. Moving forward, Mattress Firm will leverage APT’s Test & Learn software to further innovate across the business and develop a strong culture of experimentation.

“We’re actively building out a robust pipeline of tests and are committed to the Test & Learn approach,” said Forbes. “Using Test & Learn, we will be able to make insight driven decisions that will allow us to understand which initiatives deliver the most value to our guests, and inform an optimal rollout of strategies across our store network.”

Of the relationship, APT Senior Vice President Jonathan Marek said, “We’re looking forward to continuing our close work with Mattress Firm, and are excited to help them continue leveraging our Test & Learn software to drive strategic decisions.”

About Mattress Firm

With more than 3,500 company-operated and franchised stores across 49 states, Mattress Firm has the largest geographic footprint in the United States among multi-brand mattress retailers. Founded in 1986, Houston-based Mattress Firm is the nation's leading specialty bedding retailer with over $3.5 billion in pro forma sales in 2015. Mattress Firm operates as a subsidiary of Steinhoff.

The company offers a broad selection of both traditional and specialty mattresses, bedding accessories and other related products from leading manufacturers, including Serta, Simmons, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Hampton & Rhodes.

About APT

APT, a Mastercard Company, is a leading cloud-based analytics software company that enables organizations to rapidly and precisely measure cause-and-effect relationships between business initiatives and outcomes to generate economic value. Our intuitive and proprietary Test & Learn® software utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze large amounts of data, enabling business leaders to conduct experiments and allowing them to make optimal decisions and implement business initiatives at scale. APT also offers products that support decision-making for specific business needs including transaction analysis, space planning, promotion design, category management and location selection. APT’s client portfolio features some of the world’s best known brands, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Victoria’s Secret, American Family, TD Bank, T-Mobile, and others. APT has offices in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, London, Bentonville, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney. Visit http://www.predictivetechnologies.com to learn more.