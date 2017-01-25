STAREAST Full Program Announced Conference delegates will gain insight and new strategies on their favorite topics by world-renowned testing practitioners and thought leaders at STAREAST.

TechWell Corporation, an industry leader in software development conferences and training, has announced the full program for its STAREAST conference. STAREAST is one of the longest-running, and most respected events on software testing and quality assurance and will be held May 7–12, 2017 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The week-long conference will feature over 100 learning and networking opportunities and covers a wide variety of some of the most in-demand QA topics, including: test techniques, DevOps, leadership, test automation, mobile & IoT, and agile testing to name a few.

STAREAST attendees are able to build a customized week of learning with a variety of topics available through pre-conference training and certification classes, in-depth tutorials, topically-oriented concurrent sessions, and keynote presentations by recognized thought leaders in testing. There will be over 70 speakers in total presenting talks at STAREAST—including these acclaimed QA professionals:



Co-author of “How Google Tests Software” — Jason Arbon

Agile practitioner and Agile “Coach of Coaches”—Bob Galen

Lead author of “Integrated Test Design Automation”—Hans Buwalda

Winner of the first ISTQB Excellence Award in 2012—Dorothy Graham

Co-author of “Rapid Software Testing”—Michael Bolton

VP of global delivery and solutions for tap|QA—Jennifer Bonine

Author of “A Practitioner’s Guide to Software Test Design”—Lee Copeland

Author of “Achieving Software Quality Through Teamwork”—Isabel Evans

STAREAST will also feature a Women Who Test bonus session event on Friday, May 12 during the conference. This full-day bonus session will support both women’s personal and career journeys in software testing. Women Who Test covers prominent topics for female test/qa professionals, including: how to optimize the life of a female tester, growing a personal brand, and discovering one’s career superpowers. All of these topics designed as a guide on how to problem-solve as a female in the tech industry—where the ratio of men to women is drastically outnumbered at 7:3.

For more information on STAREAST and access to the full conference program details, visit https://stareast.techwell.com.

ABOUT TECHWELL CORPORATION:

TechWell—through its conferences, training, consulting, community websites, and online resources—helps people and organizations develop and deliver great software. For more information, visit http://www.techwell.com.