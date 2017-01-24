Seceon brings simplicity and sanity to this challenge in a way no one else has.

Seceon, the only threat detection and management company to visualize, detect, and eliminate cyber threats in real-time, today announced a strategic partnership with Paramount, the Middle East’s regional leader in cybersecurity. This partnership will enable customers to monitor, respond and protect their critical information assets and infrastructure, in a comprehensive and cost effective manner. Paramount has named Seceon’s innovative Open Threat Management (OTM) platform as its flagship security offering, and is excited to offer customers the industry’s first fully automated threat detection and remediation system.

As a Seceon partner, Paramount will offer training, consulting, professional and managed services around Seceon’s intuitive OTM platform. This compelling solution is a result of a combination of machine learning, user behavior analysis, network flow and log analysis. Moreover, Paramount customers can implement Seceon’s OTM to full functionality within a few hours and maintain and deliver results without the need for high level expertise. Seceon’s threat intelligence input ensures that as new and advanced threats emerge, customers are protected in real time.

“With one of the largest reservoirs of cybersecurity talent in the Arabian Gulf, Paramount consults with some of the most respected and admired names in the Middle East. Their clients include leading airlines, telecom companies, government departments, banking and finance institutions, as well as oil and gas companies. This places Paramount in a unique position with respect to understanding enterprise needs,” said Chandra Pandey, Seceon founder and CEO. “By teaming up with Seceon, Paramount can now provide security information and event management (SIEM) for small to medium business customers with protection from external and insider threats, compromised credentials and data exfiltration via malware. Moreover, Paramount can now provide customers automated threat detection and remediation solutions that mitigate the risk of data theft, disruption and financial loss which is critical now, especially in the Middle East.”

“The proliferation of IT assets, the variety of vulnerabilities and the velocity of threats today have brought huge complexity to this field of threat detection and mitigation on the fly,” said Premchand Kurup, CEO, Paramount. “A decade ago we were told that SIEM was the answer. However, SIEM only brought more complexity to the equation with painful implementation requirements and the need for a high level of expertise to maintain and deliver results. Seceon brings simplicity and sanity to this challenge in a way no one else has.”

Seceon OTM

Seceon OTM provides customers with a proverbial “SOC-in-a-Box™,” automating human and time intensive analysis and decision-making to significantly reduce the time for detection and remediation. By anticipating attackers’ behavior choices, the solution enables companies and partners to see and stop the threats as they happen, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information. Utilizing dynamic rule sets, Seceon OTM is fully automated—it needs no monitoring, and analyzes and reports or remediates findings automatically in emails. Seceon OTM provides cost-effective, operationally efficient and comprehensive protection for today’s enterprise, giving organizations which lack dedicated security staff an unprecedented advantage over would-be attackers.

Availability & Support

Available immediately from Paramount’s regional sales force in the Middle East, Seceon’s subscription-based, highly-scalable, environment-agnostic OTM platform is suitable for any organization, regardless of size or security expertise. Paramount will resell Seceon’s OTM platform, providing training, consulting and managed services. Paramount will induct customers with one-day training and simplified on-boarding for Seceon’s OTM, delivering immediate protection and ROI.

Seceon is committed to rapid enablement, giving partners like Paramount the ability to quickly deliver advanced security solutions while increasing profits and growing opportunities. Paramount will provide its customers with tiered levels of support according to license and purchase packages.

About Paramount Cybersecurity

Paramount, the regional leader in cybersecurity, enables customers to protect their critical information assets and infrastructure by delivering comprehensive cyber security services covering technology implementation services, design and consulting. Paramount has gained an unmatched reputation for excellence and today, the client list includes some of the most respected and admired names in the Middle East. As an innovation hub, Paramount has delivered cutting edge solutions to customers and helped them solve complex challenges within the available framework.

About Seceon

Seceon helps today’s enterprise detect and stop both recognized and unforeseen threats immediately as opposed to the days, weeks or months they may have taken. To learn more about Seceon’s comprehensive, Open Threat Management platform, please visit http://www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.