Evolver's XLerator Integrated with Relativity for Native Excel Review, Redaction, and Production in eDiscovery

The legal services division of Evolver, Inc. today announced an integration between the eDiscovery software Relativity and Evolver’s XLerator™ that will further simplify the review of Microsoft Excel files.

XLerator’s innovative integration provides Relativity users with a more streamlined process to review, redact, and produce native Excel files without leaving the Relativity workspace or viewer.

XLerator was developed by Evolver’s in-house software development team over two years ago. The web-based tool is used by law firm, corporate, and government clients to replace the burdensome processes of imaging and then redacting TIFFed Excel files. Users can remove duplicate files, perform global keyword searches, make inverse redactions, view a full audit history, and apply redactions across all files. These capabilities - along with more automated features—allow the reviewer to not only succinctly redact native Excels files, but to produce them with redactions in native format (no more TIFFs).

“The integration of XLerator into Relativity is another example of Evolver’s commitment to developing innovative technology that saves time, drives down costs, and greatly improves the user experience,” said Bruce Markowitz, vice president of eDiscovery at Evolver.

Relativity is the eDiscovery software developed by kCura with more than 150,000 users worldwide. It provides law firms, government agencies, and corporations with a complete set of flexible tools to tackle their unique eDiscovery and data challenges, from litigation to internal investigations or information governance. As a platform, Relativity allows developers to design, build, and tightly integrate applications that add or extend functionality.

With this integration, XLerator joins the Relativity Ecosystem, which includes custom applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners.

“There’s a growing demand in the eDiscovery market for tools like XLerator to efficiently manage native Excel files,” said Perry Marchant, vice president of engineering at kCura. “XLerator’s integration with Relativity fits seamlessly into users’ normal review workflow. This extension of our platform adds a valuable function that enhances the user experience.”

Ready to learn more?

Evolver will be at booth 412 at Legaltech in New York City with XLerator demonstrations. In addition, you can email xlerator(at)evolverinc(dot)com for demos, pricing, and more information.

About Evolver

The Legal Services division of Evolver, Inc. provides secure eDiscovery, Cybersecurity, and IT Infrastructure solutions to law firms, corporations and government clients. In addition, we offer XLerator, a unique-to-the-industry web-based tool for reviewing, redacting and producing excel spreadsheets natively. We have a dynamic combination of legal, information technology, and management experts to develop comprehensive solutions that maintain quality and schedule objectives while reducing risk and costs. More information: http://www.evolverinc.com.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the eDiscovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet eDiscovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.