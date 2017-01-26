AutoID Logo "Never before has lead attribution been more transparent, nor have dealerships needed to exert less effort, resources or training to manage and understand where online customers come from," said Jason Scinocca, founder and CEO of AutoID

AutoID announces AI℠, the first web analytics tool that can track cross-domain traffic. Launching at the National Automobile Dealers Association conference in New Orleans, the easy-to-use platform maps the complete customer journey and provides cross-domain attribution - without cookies - giving dealers unprecedented visibility into which sources nurtured and generated each lead. In addition, AI identifies “hot prospects” by analyzing the number of website visits, form submissions and VDP pages viewed. And, for the first time, dealers can be alerted when a prospect visits a competitor’s website.

AI replaces a digital ‘wall’ with a window, solving one of the biggest marketing headaches confronting dealers – effective management and optimization of digital spend. And, while the technology behind it is complex, the platform itself is easy to use and to install: “All it takes is one simple line of code,” said Jason Scinocca, founder and CEO of AutoID. “Never before has lead attribution been more transparent, nor, because it is a fully automated platform, have dealerships needed to exert less effort, resources or training to manage and understand where online customers come from, how they arrived or where they go when they leave the dealership website.”

With the installation of a single line of code, AI starts automatically tracking each visitor’s complete online journey. AI’s simple interface means there’s no need to set up complicated Google Analytics campaigns in order to track sources. Dealers will be able to evaluate the effectiveness of their marketing channels from a centralized dashboard, assessing the ROI of their digital spend and holding vendors accountable for results.

The insights AI provides means dealerships will no longer have to rely on sometimes unreliable vendor reporting or complex, analytics products to know exactly how a customer has found their website – whether through email, third-party websites or social media. Among other things, AI lets dealers accurately track unique vs. returning visitors; view which VDPs a customer has visited and how many times; discover which visitors are hot prospects and ready to buy; as well as how many competitor dealer sites prospects have visited. AI can even alert dealers when a customer visits a competitor’s website.

“With so many touch points, channels and devices, digital marketing attribution has become incredibly complex,” continued Scinocca. “AI helps dealers cut through the clutter to understand what their online customers are really doing, in real time.”

Among the real time customer insights AI provides are:

Vehicle they are currently viewing

Previous phone lead/chat/phone call activity with dealership

Number of other dealerships they’ve browsed

Number of VDPs they’ve browsed

Defection to a competitor’s website

AI has been piloted by a number of dealers across the US and was developed with their feedback. To learn more, visit http://www.autoid.com or come to Hall B1, booth #627 during NADA at the New Orleans Convention Center.

About AutoID

AutoID, Inc. was founded with a mission to provide automobile dealers with the most advanced analytics available. AI, with its proprietary automatic identification is able to generate unique fingerprints of individuals’ computers and mobile devices, to allow for the simultaneous tracking of each customer’s online journey and calling activity. AutoID’s precise analytics and actionable reports provide the data necessary to measure the effectiveness and engagement of digital marketing campaigns and, provide online lead attribution and conversion rates. To learn more, visit http://www.autoid.com.

Media Relations:

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, (949) 307-1723, melanie(at)mwebbcom.com

Cassandra Cavanah, mWEBB Communications, (818) 397-4630, cassandra(at)mwebbcom.com