Multitech is a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices. The new MultiConnect Conduit AP access point for LoRa technology removes barriers to enabling a wide range of IoT use cases.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of M2M and IoT devices, today announced the availability of MultiConnect® Conduit™ AP access point for LoRa® technology. The new cost-optimized gateway connects thousands of IoT assets to the cloud utilizing the power of LoRaWAN™, a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) specification deployed for wireless battery operated Things in regional, national and global networks.

Based on the award-winning MultiConnect Conduit gateway, it is designed specifically to extend end-point density and provide coverage in difficult to reach areas cell tower or rooftop deployments may not penetrate.

For IoT assets clustered in commercial buildings like hotels, convention centers, offices and retail facilities, the easy-to-deploy access point with integrated antenna can be mounted on walls or ceilings to extend LoRa connectivity and enhance Service Level Agreements.

“The new MultiConnect Conduit AP access point for LoRa technology removes barriers to enabling a wide range of IoT use cases,” said Derek Wallace, Director of Product Management at MultiTech. “MultiTech remains committed to providing the best possible IoT solutions at an affordable price point. The cost-effective access point not only addresses challenging ROI requirements, but expands deployment options to optimize performance for subterranean penetration or deep in-building sites.”

Quick and easy to deploy, the Conduit AP supports eight uplink and one downlink LoRa channel capable of supporting thousands of LoRaWAN end points, including the MultiTech MultiConnect® mDot™ & xDot™ Certified LoRaWAN modules, connected to remote sensors or appliances. The access point boasts a choice of wired Ethernet or cellular IP connectivity to provide packet forwarding control and user data between LoRa end points and a Network Server centrally located either in the cloud, an enterprises data center or a public operators core network.

Key benefits and features include:

BENEFITS



Configurable Ethernet and 4G-LTE cellular interfaces for Primary or Secondary WAN failover

Simple setup wizard on power-up for quick and easy installation

Connect any LoRaWAN asset to your preferred data management platform

Cost-effective

Wide range and deep in-building penetration with LoRa® technology

FEATURES



4G-LTE with 2x2 MiMo (3G-HSPA+ includingDiversity /2G-GPRS fallback) cellular module

LoRa Omni-Directional internal antenna with +2 dBi gain for 863 – 870 MHz ISM band

Ethernet RJ-45 10/100 Base-T for wired IP backhaul

Embedded Linux BSP OS

Consumes less than 7W sustained power

The Conduit AP access point for LoRa technology will be on display at this week’s LoRa Alliance All Members Meeting in London.

MultiTech will begin accepting orders for the European variant of the Conduit AP beginning next month, and will follow with the release of a North American variant soon.

