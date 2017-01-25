OutMatch Named Among Top HCM Vendors by Apps Run the World

The rapid growth at OutMatch reflects our ability to deliver data-driven measurement, insight, and impact that enables organizations to hire and promote better employees, reduce costs, and increase profitability.

OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, is ranked among the world’s top HCM software vendors, according to a report released by Apps Run the World, a leading technology market-research company devoted to the applications space.

The HCM Top 500 Market Report ranks and analyzes the world’s 500 largest HCM software vendors by annual revenue. The report rates firms across 21 vertical markets and 22 market segments in three primary categories: Core HR, Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management. With year-over-year revenue growth of 20 percent, OutMatch placed near the top third of vendors identified by Apps Run the World.

“The rapid growth at OutMatch reflects our ability to deliver data-driven measurement, insight, and impact that enables organizations to hire and promote better employees, reduce costs, and increase profitability,” said Greg Moran, OutMatch President and CEO. “We are delighted with this recognition, and excited to continue to expand the innovative solutions we provide to address the workforce and business needs of our clients.”

Processing more than 10 million candidates annually for job opportunities at over 200,000 locations, OutMatch is transforming talent selection and management strategy. Fueled by an industry-first SaaS+ model that combines innovative technology, world-class services, and support, OutMatch helps organizations move beyond subjective hiring decisions through solutions that generate analytics to predict success on the job. Armed with powerful insights, companies can confidently hire the right candidates and build the best leadership teams, while also measuring the impact of those decisions on the bottom line.

OutMatch works with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs in the hospitality, restaurant, and retail industries. Its clients include recognized names such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

The HCM Top 500 Market Report provides software buyers, vendors, and investors with a research tool that puts the dynamics of the HCM software market into sharper focus. Updated annually, the rankings in the study are based on 2011-2015 HCM software revenues of more than 3,000 enterprise applications vendors in Apps Run the World’s proprietary database.

