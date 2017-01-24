PeroxyChem Food and Beverage Safety announced today it will showcase its newest technology offering, Processing Assurance Control Equipment (PACE), at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2017.

PeroxyChem’s booth will highlight the new technology that is used in poultry processing facilities to provide constant, real-time data that allows processors to better manage their antimicrobial programs. PACE also records that data for historical review and auditing purposes.

“At PeroxyChem, our goal has always been to provide our customers with peace of mind by helping them to reach compliance and produce a high quality product,” said Andrea Johnson, technology development manager, PeroxyChem Food and Beverage Safety. “PACE delivers on that promise, and is the newest component of our proven Spectrum® Intervention Program. This comprehensive offering includes installation and startup, product supply, technical support and on-site maintenance, among other services, to enable worry-free processing and ensure compliance. We look forward to demonstrating this offering at IPPE, along with our full portfolio of solutions for a safe, environmentally friendly, low-capital approach to reducing pathogenic bacteria.”

PACE works hand in hand with PeroxyChem’s chemistry, Spectrum, an eco-friendly, peracetic acid-based antimicrobial agent approved for use in poultry processing at multiple intervention points, including on-line reprocessing (OLR), finishing chillers, chillers, parts, salvage and other poultry processing waters.

Members of PeroxyChem’s team will be on hand to share more information on PACE, Spectrum, Blitz and the entire portfolio of environmentally friendly sanitizers for poultry and red meat processing.

To learn more, visit PeroxyChem Food and Beverage Safety at Booth B4825.

About PeroxyChem

PeroxyChem is a global leader in peroxygen and adjacent chemistries. The company employs approximately 550 people throughout the world, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. With an unyielding commitment to safety at its core and backed by an exceptional team, the company prides itself on exemplary customer service, product quality, reliability and technical service. PeroxyChem manufactures high quality products and innovative applications developed as a result of innovation and superior technical expertise. We supply customized chemistries for electronics, energy, environmental, food safety, pulp, paper, polymer, and other industrial and consumer markets.

About Food and Beverage Safety

PeroxyChem’s Spectrum®, VigorOx®, Blitz™, Durox® and Clarity® set the standard in environmentally friendly sanitizers for poultry, red meat and aseptic packaging. Our hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid based sterilants offer efficient, effective, reliable bacterial control and help processors set new benchmarks for efficiency and productivity. To learn more, please visit http://www.peroxychem.com/FoodBevSafety