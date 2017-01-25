NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association is encouraging power systems professionals to consider joining NETA’s Alliance Program and receive a discount on PowerTest conference registrations, as well as other benefits. PowerTest 2017, scheduled for February 27-March 3, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California, is a five-day technical conference on electrical power systems commissioning, acceptance and maintenance testing, and safety, featuring more than 40 educational sessions, a trade show, and exhibits of the latest technology.

The NETA Alliance Program is a professional network designed for individuals working in and connected to the electrical power systems industry. Alliance Partners receive exclusive benefits including saving $100 on PowerTest registration. Alliance benefits include:



PowerTest 2017 registration discount

Exclusive invitation to NETA events, such as the member and alliance meeting and luncheon

20 to 50 percent off on publications and training

Access to NETA's vast technical resources

NETA World Journal subscription

Share information with other members

Participate in technical working committee activities

Attending PowerTest 2017 provides opportunities to continue professional development. PowerTest includes:

Five days of training

42 technical sessions

Trade Show with 86 vendors

Exhibits of the newest technology

Networking with industry leaders and colleagues

For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 conference brochure.

Register for PowerTest 2017 at http://www.powertest.org or call 888-300-6382 (NETA).

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.