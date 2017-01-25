Portage, Michigan (PRWEB) January 25, 2017
NETA — InterNational Electrical Testing Association is encouraging power systems professionals to consider joining NETA’s Alliance Program and receive a discount on PowerTest conference registrations, as well as other benefits. PowerTest 2017, scheduled for February 27-March 3, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California, is a five-day technical conference on electrical power systems commissioning, acceptance and maintenance testing, and safety, featuring more than 40 educational sessions, a trade show, and exhibits of the latest technology.
The NETA Alliance Program is a professional network designed for individuals working in and connected to the electrical power systems industry. Alliance Partners receive exclusive benefits including saving $100 on PowerTest registration. Alliance benefits include:
- PowerTest 2017 registration discount
- Exclusive invitation to NETA events, such as the member and alliance meeting and luncheon
- 20 to 50 percent off on publications and training
- Access to NETA's vast technical resources
- NETA World Journal subscription
- Share information with other members
- Participate in technical working committee activities
Attending PowerTest 2017 provides opportunities to continue professional development. PowerTest includes:
- Five days of training
- 42 technical sessions
- Trade Show with 86 vendors
- Exhibits of the newest technology
- Networking with industry leaders and colleagues
For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 conference brochure.
Register for PowerTest 2017 at http://www.powertest.org or call 888-300-6382 (NETA).
ABOUT NETA
NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.