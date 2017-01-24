KWizCom, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other powerful SharePoint web parts, add-ons and apps for Office 365 (SharePoint Online) announced their plans to air a new webinar series called “Business Processes Without Complex Workflow Design Tools”.

These live interactive online sessions will include the demonstration on how non-technical business users can effortlessly implement their business use-cases with the help of KWizCom’s Custom Actions, without requiring any assistance from workflow experts.

The webinar in German language will air live on Tuesday, February 7th at 8am EST (2pm CET) and will be conducted by MVP Michael Greth - a well-known speaker, author, consultant and trainer for Microsoft SharePoint Technologies since 2001. The session in English will be led by KWizCom’s Product Group Manager, Nimrod Geva on Wednesday, February 8th at 2pm EST. Both webinar recordings will be available on demand within 1-2 business days.

To register for either webinar, please visit http://www.kwizcom.com/company/webinars/.

For more information on KWizCom Corporation and the company’s 60+ SharePoint add-ons and apps for Office 365, visit the company’s website indicated below.

Follow KWizCom on Twitter @KWizCom

Become a fan of KWizCom on Facebook: www(dot)facebook(dot)com/KWizCom

Join KWizCom on LinkedIn www(dot)linkedin(dot)com/company/kwizcom

Contact a KWizCom Account Specialist at +1-905-370-0333/+1-855-KWIZCOM or info(at)kwizcom(dot)com

About KWizCom Corporation

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit www(dot)kwizcom(dot)com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.