Ozeaderma Products Coming to Amazon.com

Ozeaderma, a company known for its unique line of skin care products focusing specifically on preventing aging effects caused by the wind and elements, announced its products are coming to Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer, for the first time.

Ozeaderma is the skin care market’s only active wind care product line. It features numerous anti-aging properties that replenish the moisture barrier in the skin while helping to prevent damage caused by the outdoor elements. Now that the products are coming to Amazon.com, they will be more widely available to consumers than ever before.

“We are excited to take the next step in our brand expansion across the United States and beyond by offering our products for sale on Amazon.com,” said Manon Le Brun, President. “There are so many people who can greatly benefit from these products, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to reach out to them and give them the chance to try something new.”

Ozeaderma Active Wind Care is perfect for people who enjoy being active outdoors in all types of weather conditions: heat, cold, wind, rain and otherwise. Certain irritants in this weather, especially wind and heat, can dry out, burn and damage the skin. All people, especially people with particularly sensitive skin, can benefit from using skin care products to protect themselves from these elements.

Ozeaderma products are made mostly with natural fruit-based formulas that are free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, synthetic perfumes and petroleum byproducts. All products are developed by skilled research teams comprising physicians, naturopaths, pharmacists, dermatologists and cosmetic specialists, and then go through a rigorous dermatological testing period.

“This new sales relationship with Amazon.com will give us access to a customer base we would not have otherwise been able to reach,” said Le Brun. “We can’t wait to continue expanding our brand’s reach and helping people achieve better skin health.”

For more information about Ozeaderma and its products, visit http://www.ozeaderma.com.