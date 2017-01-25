We encourage those warriors who, as a result of their service to our nation, have been disfigured to contact R.A.W.”

MilitaryConnection.com is one of the most respected and comprehensive directories of military and veteran resources on the web, with something for everyone. With its robust traffic, huge email database and almost 600,000 combined fans and followers on social media, Military Connection is helping to further Rebuilding America's Warriors' (R.A.W.) mission to help heal the wounds and scars of those who have served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

R.A.W. is a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing free reconstructive surgery and support services to recently wounded and disfigured active servicemembers and veteran warriors. Looking one's best increases self-esteem, while disfiguring wounds can interfere with the veteran's ability to seek social encounters and reenter his or her pre-war life. R.A.W. works to restore the appearance of those who have served and been injured, with the ultimate goal of restoring confidence in their appearances.

The non-profit raises funds that go directly towards an injured service member’s transportation, hotel accommodations, food, surgical costs, medical supplies, hospitalization, anesthesia, medications, and aftercare. R.A.W.’s network of 388 of the best surgeons and dentists in 49 states provide free reconstructive surgery for those warriors in need of their services, as well as free dental services for those who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We have had the honor of working with R.A.W. for a number of years, but now, more than ever, the public needs to be aware of the great work they do,” said Debbie Gregory, the CEO of Military Connection. She added, “Supporting this non-profit is one way that we, as a country, can say ‘thank you for your service’ to those who have sacrificed so much. We also encourage those warriors who, as a result of their service to our nation, have been disfigured or have severe dental issues, to contact R.A.W.”

“R.A.W. has had the pleasure of working with Debbie Gregory and Military Connection for many years,” said Maggie Lockridge, the founder and CEO of Rebuilding America’s Warriors. “They have assisted us in many ways, including facilitating win/win partnerships for us. Debbie has formed some wonderful bonds with some of our warriors, and we are grateful for this support.”

About MilitaryConnection.com

MilitaryConnection.com offers one of the most comprehensive directories of military and Veteran resources on the web, focusing on employment, education and more. Military Connection has been named a Top 100 Employment Web Site by the International Association of Employment Web Sites for five years in a row, as well as being the recipient of the prestigious Users Choice Award. MilitaryConnection.com features thousands of pages of resources and information. There is something for everyone including, but not limited to a Job Board and Virtual Job Fair, comprehensive Post 9/11 GI Bill education information with a directory of thousands of scholarships and a Veteran school directory, news, press releases, special events, pay charts, benefits, service directories, commissaries and exchanges, golf courses, military and Veteran discounts and more. When the next tour is back home, it’s on MilitaryConnection.com, the Go To Site.

About Rebuilding America’s Warriors

Founded as Iraq Star in 2007 by Air Force Veteran and RN, Maggie Lockridge, Rebuilding America's Warriors will be celebrating ten years as a non-profit foundation dedicated to providing free reconstructive surgery and dental services to recently wounded and disfigured active service and veteran status warriors.