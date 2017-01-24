eMazzanti to Show Cloud and Legal IT Solutions at Legaltech New York

Law firms want improved access to data, enhanced collaboration, increased security and compliance without business interruption.

eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area legal IT consultant and data security expert, announced today that it will be attending and exhibiting at Legaltech New York. The legal industry technology conference is at the New York Hilton Midtown, January 31 - February 2, 2017.

Law firms seeking migration of core legal line-of-business applications to the cloud, application support and increased data security can arrange to meet the company’s Legal IT consultants at the event. Interested parties should call 866-362-9926.

“Moving applications seamlessly and securely to the cloud requires careful planning,” stated Jennifer Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies. “Law firms want improved access to data, enhanced collaboration, increased security and compliance without business interruption.”

eMazzanti’s Legal IT experts, together with representatives of WatchGuard Technologies, can be found in booth #1319 in the Legaltech exhibit hall. WatchGuard Technologies is a network security industry leader and technology partner to eMazzanti’s legal profession customers in the Northeast.

Legaltech exhibit floor hours will be 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, January 31 - February 1, and 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, February 2. The New York Hilton Midtown is located at 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York.

Cloud and Legal IT Services

eMazzanti offers fast and secure line-of-business application migration to the cloud and migration to Office 365 with minimal impact on internal users and customers. Pre-migration assessments identify the firm’s transition requirements and ensure systems compatibility to avoid business interruption.



Pre-migration Assessments

Migration of core legal line of business applications to the cloud

Office 365 Migration

Legal application support

Legal IT Managed Services

As legal Office 365 experts, eMazzanti Technologies provides proven Office 365 solutions to ensure confidentiality, security and compliance while sharing sensitive information with clients, teams and colleagues anytime and anywhere.

The company’s Legal Managed IT experts ensure secure, remote access to data, network security 24/7, eDiscovery data encryption and automated business continuity processes, as well as providing secure system integration for time management, billing, litigation and document management software.

Legaltech events provide hands-on opportunities for legal professionals to evaluate rapidly changing technologies with the potential to transform their practice. Hundreds of exhibitors presenting legal technology products and services appeal to professionals nationwide.

Related resource information:

Office 365 for Law Firms

What does it mean to have the best legal technology available?

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified legal IT experts rapidly deliver cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from single attorneys to large global firms.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, a 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners. Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info(at)emazzanti(dot)net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.